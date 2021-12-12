Voepass starts flying tomorrow on the Route of Emotions in northeastern Brazil

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Voepass starts flying tomorrow on the Route of Emotions in northeastern Brazil


As of this Sunday, December 12, VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas will begin operations in famous tourist destinations in Brazil, including Jericoacoara, in Ceará, and Parnaíba, in Piauí, which are part of the Rota das Emoções. The flights will be carried out from the cities of Fortaleza/CE and Teresina/PI – which are part of the list of new cities operated by the company.

The route will also have flights departing from Fortaleza to Petrolina/PE and stopping in Juazeiro do Norte/CE – cities that will once again receive the company’s operations, after being suspended due to the pandemic.

“In addition to reinforcing our network expansion strategy as the resumption of demand for leisure and business air travel has been growing, VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas aims to meet the high demand in the intra-northeast region, mainly in this period of high season”, says Eduardo Busch CEO of the airline.

Operations already take place in partnership (interline) with GOL Linhas Aéreas and, soon, with LATAM (codeshare) – which is finishing the settings to start the distribution.

Tickets are now available for purchase in all VOEPASS distribution channels and in addition to the conventional ticket, the company offers the possibility of purchasing the “Passport of Emotions”, which allows customers flexibility in scheduling the trip both for the date and for definition of destinations.

Initially, flights are carried out in VOEPASS model ATR42 aircraft, with capacity for 48 passengers.

