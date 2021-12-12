Volta Redonda registers an increase in the care of suspected cases of flu

The Municipality of Volta Redonda, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), reported that – as in the capital and other cities in the region – it is concerned about the number of visits to suspected cases of contamination by the Influenza virus, which causes the the flu. The increase has been registered in recent weeks, both in Basic Health Units (UBS and UBSF) and in the emergency and urgent care network of the city.

As indicated by health professionals, patients with flu-like symptoms are tested for Covid-19, through RT-PCR or antigen tests. If the diagnosis of the new coronavirus is ruled out, the patient receives other guidelines for the treatment of Influenza. The secretariat claims, however, that the cases of Influenza surpass those of Covid-19, at the moment. Detail: there is no increase in hospitalizations because of this, as the flu cases that have reached the network are residents with mild symptoms.

To help increase the demand for care, the city will open this weekend, December 11th and 12th, the basic health units in the neighborhoods: São Geraldo, Vila Mury, Volta Grande, 249 and Siderlândia, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm , especially targeting patients with the flu syndrome.

Vaccination

The city clarifies that it has few doses of the flu vaccine in stock. Therefore, immunization is being prioritized for pregnant women, postpartum women, immunosuppressed and children – who need to do the second dose. The doses are being concentrated at the UBSF Vila Mury, which works with extended hours for vaccination from 8 am to 9 pm. To receive the vaccine it is necessary to present an identity document and the vaccination booklet. The Ministry of Health has suspended the minimum 14-day interval between flu shots and Covid-19. The City Hall has already asked the government of the state of Rio de Janeiro for new shipments of vaccines to replenish stocks, but there is still no delivery forecast.

Reinforcement in attendance

According to the coordinator of Health Surveillance in Volta Redonda, public health physician Carlos Vasconcellos, the assistance provided in the emergency network will also be reinforced in the coming days.

“The team from the Municipal Health Department also authorized reinforcements in the team of medical and nursing professionals from the emergency and urgent care network, to ensure greater agility in meeting the demand of patients with flu syndrome. The Dr. Nelson Gonçalves Municipal Hospital recorded 219 cases of flu syndrome in a single day. The previous average was 10 cases a day, because of that, we are going to intensify the teams”, commented the doctor.

The department advises that patients with flu-like symptoms seek the basic health unit closest to their home, preferably one of the 16 units that currently carry out specific tests to identify and separate patients with Covid-19. They are: Eucalyptal, São Lucas, Belmonte, Água Limpa II, Roma II, Siderópolis, Retiro I, Dam I, Vila Brasília, Vila Rica/Três Poços, from 8 am to 4 pm.

The units in the neighborhoods: 249, Vila Mury, Volta Grande and São João work with extended service hours until 9 pm. The units: Siderlândia, Vila Rica/Tiradentes, Santa Cruz and Santo Agostinho until 6 pm.

The emergency and urgent care network, which are: the Comfort Emergency Service – Cais Conforto, Dr. Munir Rafful Municipal Hospital (Retiro Hospital), Dr. Nelson Gonçalves Municipal Hospital (formerly Cais Aterrado) and UPA Santo Agostinho are also suitable to the care of patients with flu-like illness.

Symptoms

The Ministry of Health defines cases of flu syndrome as: high fever, followed by muscle pain, sore throat, headache, runny nose and dry cough. Fever is the most important symptom and lasts for around three days. Respiratory symptoms, such as coughing and others, become more evident with the progression of the disease and generally last for three to five days after the fever subsides.