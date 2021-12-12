Wallet jobs: numbers have been changed

At the end of November, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security released a review of data from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), which contains information on the formal labor market. The initial data was that the country had created 142,690 formal jobs in 2020, which was cause for celebration by the government. With the new numbers, the diagnosis became the opposite: in fact, 191,502 registered jobs were closed.

According to the ministry, data revisions are natural, “especially in contexts of transition or atypical situations such as a pandemic.” Experts heard by UOL claim that the fix does not make Caged less reliable. They say, however, that there were already signs that there could be an underreporting of layoffs — and that, even so, the government was not cautious, promoting a “euphoria” when releasing the numbers.

Why the data had to be revised

Caged is a kind of thermometer for the formal labor market, helping the government to formulate public policies.

In a technical note released in November, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare says that, every month, companies inform the government about the hiring and dismissals that took place in that month — for example, movements that took place in November must be informed by December 15 .

It turns out that companies can also provide information after the deadline, which ends up modifying the series of data that had already been collected. “Since January 2011, the ministry has released information on a monthly basis regarding movements declared outside the legal deadline, which are incorporated into the historical series of Caged”, the note states.

According to the document, the revision that caused the drop in the employment balance in 2020 had an impact on only 2.78% of the total movements registered since 2020. The government also states that the adjustments “do not change the analysis of the trajectory of the labor market Brazilian formal”.

Cadastro experienced a ‘perfect storm’, says researcher

Daniel Duque, a researcher at Ibre/FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation), says that Caged experienced a sort of “perfect storm” last year, as changes in the methodology for data collection coincided with the pandemic.

The change in methodology was implemented in 2020. As of last year, the government made changes to the collection of information on formal employment, which is now also collected by eSocial (Digital Bookkeeping System for Tax, Social Security and Labor Obligations).

The mandatory use of the system is being implemented little by little — the timetable goes until 2022.

In October of last year, Duque already claimed there was evidence that the layoffs were underreported in Caged.

A little bit of this happens every month, a partial view of Caged, because there are companies that take a little longer to report the data. But they are usually small changes. The point is that in the pandemic they increased.

Daniel Duque, from Ibre/FGV

Search remains reliable

The changes to the data, however, do not mean the research is no longer reliable, analysts say.

Paula Montagner, an economist at Fundação Seade, linked to the São Paulo government, says that those who follow the data “knew that 2020 had been a complex year for capturing information”, because of covid-19.

According to her, Caged remains an important source of data, but it is necessary to be even more careful when using the information before making adjustments.

Lucas Assis, economist at Tendências Consultoria, also says that the revisions reinforce the need for care when using the data.

Caged goes through a series of frequent, step-by-step revisions. That is why it is an analysis that must be done carefully. But this does not mean that the indicators are wrong or poorly designed.

Lucas Assis, from Tendências Consultoria

Disclosure was not very cautious

For Juliana Inhasz, a professor at Insper in São Paulo, the government was not careful when disclosing formal employment data.

The government knew about the underreporting, knew that many companies were not able to register, knew about the limitation of the data. Why celebrate so much something that, in the end, seemed far from reality?

Juliana Inhasz, from Insper

In the first release of the balance of formal jobs in 2020, still with a positive number, for example, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, stated that the country had ended the year of the pandemic “without a net destruction of formal jobs”.

Guedes also compared last year’s result with that of previous years — which, according to specialists, should not be done, as the Caged methodology has changed.

At the time, Caged was still linked to Guedes’ ministry — the Ministry of Labor was only recreated in July 2021.

“The good news is the year-to-date. In the 2015 recession, when GDP fell 3.5% due to economic policy errors, we destroyed 1.5 million jobs. In the 2016 recession, also as a result of errors, we lost 1.3 million jobs. In the accumulated result for 2020, when we were hit by the biggest pandemic in the last 100 years, we generated 142 thousand jobs,” said the minister.

Daniel Duque, from FGV, says he does not believe that there was bad faith in the presentation of the information, but that “these disclosures were used to promote a certain euphoria in relation to data that were not necessarily so good”.

USP professor: review is normal, and press exaggerates

Hélio Zylberstajn, a professor at USP (University of São Paulo) and coordinator of the Salariometer, disagrees with the criticisms of the government. According to him, updates to Caged’s numbers are routine.

Since Caged has been around — and it has been around for a long time [a criação do cadastro ocorreu em 1965]– data is routinely updated. This latest update was larger than usual because there was a change in collection, and many companies had difficulty delivering [os dados]. But there is no manipulation, nothing different. I don’t understand the press’s insistence on this matter.

Hélio Zylberstajn, professor at USP

For Zylberstajn, the government’s celebration was not exaggerated, as the reported balance was positive. “And the adjustment was very small considering the stock of jobs [em outubro de 2021, 41,2 milhões de vagas]. It’s an exaggeration of the press, a bias that ends up making people doubt Caged,” he declares. The stock is the total number of formal labor contracts (CLT) active in the country.

Will it happen again?

According to the researchers, the trend is for adjustments to be smaller in the future, both due to the weakening of the pandemic and the adaptation of companies to eSocial.

Every time there is a change in the way of collection, there is an adaptation. I expect that the learning process will help companies improve their understanding of eSocial, and that by 2021 we will have fewer backlogs.

Paula Montagner, from Seade Foundation

Daniel Duque, from FGV, believes that “the problem is not chronic”.

It seems to be more one-off from last year. Maybe there’s still a little bit of that this year, but more and more we will tend to normalcy.

Daniel Duque, from FGV

According to the latest release by Caged, the country had 2.6 million formal job openings between January and October 2021.

Ministry does not comment on criticism

THE UOL asked for a position from the Ministry of Labor and Welfare on the criticisms, but did not get a response until the publication of this text.