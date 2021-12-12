Right-back has a contract until the end of the year and should leave Grêmio in the coming days

Grêmio did their homework this Thursday (9) by beating Atlético Mineiro by 4-3, in their Arena, but couldn’t get rid of Serie B. Imortal even got the help of Fortaleza, which in turn beat Bahia 2-1 at Arena Castelão, but in Caxias do Sul, Juventude managed to beat Corinthians 1-0 at Alfredo Jaconi and took the last vacancy in Serie A 2022.

Now, as he promised in a letter to the fans, Grêmio will undergo a deep makeover in its cast. In addition to Douglas Costa, other players are expected to leave the Pampas Tricolor soon. One of those listed is Rafinha, who has a contract until the end of the year and should not renew. The right-back even apologized to the crowd.

In an interview with Radio Gre-Nal, this Saturday (11), the wingman said that apologizing to the fans will not ease the pain and said that everyone on the board and technical committee knows what was needed to get the Immortal out of this situation. “Words are lacking, everything we say won’t be excuses, and it’s not what we want. We all know what was missing.”, said the full-back who once again regretted the fall.

“Every player who has worn the Grêmio shirt knows its weight. It’s a difficult time, a boring situation that involves millions of fans. It’s easy on the social network, so fans need to listen to us.”

“This moment is difficult to speak. There are times when it is a feeling of impotence, shame. Even more seeing the fans supporting us after the game, doing everything. But having the fans hugged us makes us stronger.”, concluded.