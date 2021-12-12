‘We can’t miss a beat’

Last Friday, CBF awarded the best Brazilian Women and Men. Multicampeão by Corinthians, coach Arthur Elias received the award for best coach of the competition and in his thanks he insisted on reinforcing the need for a good structure for women’s football.

Arthur Elias is one of the great names in women’s football. The coach believed in the modality to consolidate his entire career and has gained recognition for it. On his social networks, he celebrated the individual CBF award, but shared the merits of the achievement with his coaching staff.

“A fantastic year ended with the CBF trophy for best trainer at the Women’s Brazilian Championship. I dedicate this award to my technical committee, which is made up of highly qualified professionals committed to the development of our project! I am grateful for the work of all the athletes and all who make up Corinthians Feminine. And of course to all Faithful who was always in the crowd throughout the year. We will continue to work hard to bring joy to all of you,” wrote the coach – see the full post below.

At the end of his statement, Arthur reinforced the need for a good structure for the development of women’s football work. The coach reaffirmed the growth of the sport and the athletes’ merit.

“I take this opportunity to reinforce the importance of offering a working structure for women’s football. The modality is only growing around the world and we cannot miss the pace. Women deserve and deliver on the field everything that is expected“, finished.

