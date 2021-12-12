what is also up for grabs in Abu Dhabi?

It’s not just Lewis Hamilton x Max Verstappen who lives Formula 1. The Abu Dhabi GP this Sunday (12) is marked by a lot of other disputes, farewells and parallel stories that also deserve an ounce of attention despite competing with the decision of one of the hottest and disputed titles of recent years in the category.

The first highlight goes to the contest for the Constructors’ World Cup. Mercedes has the chance to win the eighth title in a row, an unprecedented feat in Formula 1. There are 28 points ahead of rival Red Bull and the scenario for the conquest is very simple: Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas only have to add more than 16 points. Taureans need a slightly unlikely combination to thwart the feat. In any case, it is the first time since 2008 that the dispute between teams is taken to the decision, proving the level of challenge delivered by Milton Keynes’ team.

Other small battles between the teams are still mathematically possible, but not very likely, like Ferrari v McLaren for third place, Alpine v AlphaTauri for fifth and Williams v Alfa Romeo for eighth.

Charles Leclerc wants to stay in the top-5 (Photo: Ferrari)

Among the drivers, other small disputes are also worth mentioning in addition to the battle for the title, such as the stalemate between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for the final spot in the top-5 of the championship. Leclerc overcame Norris in the Saudi Arabia table, opening 4 points of margin to the English and 8.5 to teammate Sainz, who can still leave with the curious feat of three consecutive seasons in sixth place if he passes Lando in the standings.

The Alpine duo, formed by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, fight to define who will be in the top-10 of the championship. Alonso has 77 points against the Frenchman’s 72.

Yas Marina will also be the scene of farewells. The most notorious is that of Kimi Räikkönen. At 42 years of age, the 2007 world champion and record holder for starts in the history of Formula 1 ends the trajectory begun in 2001. Räikkönen still had a dignified end of passage in F1, adding points in four opportunities of the season. Also saying goodbye to the category is Kimi’s partner: Antonio Giovinazzi, who has not had his contract renewed with Alfa Romeo and will drive in Formula E in 2022. With the departure of the owner of car #99, Italy is once again an “orphan” of drivers in F1, as Giovinazzi was the first representative of the country since the departure of Jarno Trulli, in 2011.

Kimi Raikkonen says goodbye to Formula 1 (Photo: Alfa Romeo)

Some long passes for teams also end this Sunday. After five seasons with Mercedes, the Finn Valtteri Bottas has not had his bond renewed by the team and leaves to replace Räikkönen at Alfa Romeo. For Brackley’s team, there were 10 wins and runners-up in 2019 and 2020 for Bottas. His replacement will be George Russell, who leaves Williams after a stint in three championships. Russell was an important part of the attempt to rebuild the Grove team, promoting the team’s return to the podium with the Belgian GP.

Finally, who also says goodbye to Formula 1 is Honda. The Japanese automaker has been an engine supplier in the category since 2015, and is currently in partnership with Red Bull and AlphaTauri. The Japanese can leave the championship with a world title, something that hasn’t happened since 1991, with Ayrton Senna, for McLaren. Starting in 2022, the teams of the energy conglomerate will use engines from Red Bull Powertrains, an in-house production division inheriting Japanese technology.

The decisive and final race of this unpredictable 2021 Formula 1 season is scheduled to start on Sunday, at 10 am (GMT-3), with live broadcasting of the Band on open TV and the F1 TV Pro streaming service. BIG PRIZE follows the definition of the great Formula 1 champion LIVE and in REAL TIME.

