https://br.sputniknews.com/20211211/o-que-ha-por-tras-do-boicote-diplomatico-dos-eua-as-olimpiadas-de-pequim-em-2022-20658712.html

What is behind the US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics?

What is behind the US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics?

The American boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, comes at a delicate moment in the relations between the Asian giant and Taiwan… 11.12.2021, Sputnik Brasil

2021-12-11T12:16-0300

2021-12-11T12:16-0300

2021-12-11T12:21-0300

international panorama

China

Asia

Beijing

USA

olympics

exclusive

winter Olympics

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/20658039_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6f35f95abb8d1248452b0b51a0c5bf8b.jpg

The administration of US President Joe Biden announced on Monday (6) that its representatives will not be present at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China. Called a “diplomatic boycott” by analysts, only official government representatives will not attend the event, unlike athletes, who may participate. The stance adopted by the US and also embraced by countries such as Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom has as a backdrop a series of constraints involving China and its relationship with human rights. According to Washington, the country has promoted human rights violations against Uighurs, a Muslim people who reside in the Xinjiang region, in northwestern China, and the boycott would be a form of retaliation. For the professor of International Relations at ESPM Porto Alegre, Vítor Alessandri Ribeiro, in an interview with Sputnik Brasil, the North American movement has other nuances, not so evident. According to the professor, Biden has been under some pressure from the Republicans, who consider his administration to be too lenient. The boycott, in addition to being timely in the face of criticism, gives a more austere image to the US position, with an emphasis on the human rights violations of the Xi Jinping government. The professor emphasizes that the focus on the issue reveals a clear scenario of dispute for influence, since “the news is already creating enough noise” for China “not to reap the benefits of hosting a sporting event of this magnitude”. As Asia has gained economic and geopolitical relevance over the last few decades, Taiwan has turned out to be a sore point in the face of the boycott. Vítor Ribeiro emphasizes that China sees Taiwan as “a rebel province”, awaiting its next reunification and that, precisely because of this fact, the Biden administration is using the small island nation to provoke the Chinese government. “We know that the US State Department follows a trend, despite the change in management, to maintain an interest in straining relations between the US and China,” he says. But, even before the games are held, the constraints do not stop, any edition of the Olympic Games ends up being an opportunity for countries to establish zones of influence. Even the Olympic podium About what can be expected from the games, from a sporting perspective, the professor of sports marketing at ESPM in Porto Alegre, Fernando Trein, told Sputnik Brasil that, despite the boycott, the athletes will remain firm for the games. Although some boycotts have occurred throughout history by athletes and delegations, for example in 1980, the year in which the US did not participate in the Moscow Olympics, the specialist does not see problems with athletes’ access to China, nor the devaluation of your work. Commonly, the Olympic Games show rivalries between countries in some sports that, for sure, will be fierce due to political interests. In the words of the sports marketing specialist, “the Olympic spirit must be present” despite all the political interference in the games and all the rivalry promoted by events of this nature. “In the end, it’s the sport that ends up prevailing. Regardless of these political issues, the athletes meet, interact, this all makes the Olympic spirit prevail.”

https://br.sputniknews.com/20211210/venezuela-contesta-boicote-dos-eua-aos-jogos-olimpicos-de-2022-em-pequim-ato-desperado-20654096.html

Pedro Urgy Yang Wanming – Democracy is a common value of all humanity, and it is not a tool for certain countries to achieve their own interests. Currently, there are more than 2.62 million representatives from five levels of popular assemblies from the national to local levels, all elected by voters. Every year, around 3,000 representatives of the National People’s Assembly meet in the plenary session to debate the country’s development plans and present their opinions and recommendations. Chinese Ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming. 11

Manoeljal United States wants to boycott to forbid the people of the world to visit China and find a wonderful country, totally different from the lies he preaches to manipulate the alienated of his media. 9

13

China

Asia

Beijing

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2021

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/20658039_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2d0b164018366dad96527cbc0ff19064.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

china, asia, beijing, usa, olympics, exclusive, winter olympics