Whatsapp in stealth mode? Learn this and more app tricks!

Most chat or social networking apps have ways of signaling to your contacts or followers when you are online, available. But as attractive and useful as it is most of the time, this feature can also be a problem. But don’t worry, there are tricks on how to make your Whatsapp app invisible, even with internet access. Check out!

How to leave Whatsapp in invisible mode

These features apply both to general app usage, as it prevents your contacts from knowing that you are online or the last time you entered the app, as they are for other tasks.

So there’s a possibility that, for example, it doesn’t show when you’ve viewed a message and no longer shows your posted statuses. But of course all these options are individual and optional, and you can change them at any time.

These tricks are very helpful for anyone who wants to take Whatsapp offline for some time during the day. Know more:

last seen

This option has the function of showing when was the last time you entered the application or if you are online at that moment. So, for those who want to take their Whatsapp offline, this is the most important tool to change.

To turn off “Last seen”, click on the three vertical dots on the right side of the screen and then on “Settings”. Right after that, click on “Account”, then on “Privacy”.

In this tab there will be all the options that we will use in this tutorial, but for this one, just click on “Last seen”. Once that’s done, you must select the “Nobody” option. This function will allow your Whatsapp to go offline whenever you want.

Read confirmation

Another tool is not to show when you’ve viewed a message. Every time you open a conversation and read confirmation is turned on, the two dots underneath the message will turn blue to signal the other person that you’ve read it.

So, so that this confirmation no longer appears, just go to the “Privacy” menu and look for the “Reading confirmation” option. Once that’s done, just click the button next to the option and disable it.

Status

You can also stop showing your Status for some people, this can make your Whatsapp even more unnoticed. This option is ideal for those who like to update this app tab but don’t want all contacts to see it.

To do this, go to the settings and click on “Privacy” again, then look for the “Status” option, then just choose the “Nobody” option if you want none of your contacts to see your updates. But you can also select who you want to see and who you don’t.

