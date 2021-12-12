WhatsApp tests novelty to choose who sees you online

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow the user to choose who can see the “Last Seen” notification. The information is from the WEBetaInfo website.

“Last seen” tells contacts when the user last used the app or if they are currently online.

Currently, the app offers the option to choose who sees this status, being able to configure between “Everyone”, “My contacts” and “Nobody”. However, WhatsApp is testing the possibility of including in the list “My contacts, except…”

Despite being a simple new feature, it is expected to provide greater privacy control, allowing the user to individually define who cannot see the status.

Before, you had to do something wrong, like removing people from your contact list to prevent them from seeing the status. The novelty has been tested by beta users for version 2.21.23.14, for Android.

My contacts, except…

For now, the “My contacts, except…” option is only available for WhatsApp “Status” updates.

In addition to “Seen last”, the company is also testing the possibility of offering the same function for “Profile picture” and “Note”. These settings can be accessed in the “Account” tab and in the “Privacy” option.

For now, there is still no information on when the new features will be officially made available to users.