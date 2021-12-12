WhatsApp tricks that guarantee more privacy to users

O Whatsapp has invested heavily when it comes to the privacy of its users. An example is encrypted messages, where only chat people can read or hear the exchanged content. In addition, by messenger, it is also possible disable visa last and the read message verification.

Read more: Learn to view status anonymously on WhatsApp

The application, on the other hand, despite the more than two billion users around the globe, has not yet released the function that allows the person to be “invisible” or “offline” at every entry on the platform. However, there are considered “unofficial” tricks that can be performed to provide equal effect.

How to stay invisible and offline on WhatsApp and have more privacy?

Here are some procedures that allow the user to access the messenger without leaving a trace:

Activate the phone’s airplane mode: using this trick, the user goes offline and disconnected from the internet. This allows him to read and respond to conversations without the “online status” notifying others. Only when returning with the connection will the messages be sent to the recipient.

using this trick, the user goes offline and disconnected from the internet. This allows him to read and respond to conversations without the “online status” notifying others. Only when returning with the connection will the messages be sent to the recipient. Notification bar: without having to enter the application, the user can read and even reply to messages with this tip, thus avoiding appearing the “online status” for other contacts.

without having to enter the application, the user can read and even reply to messages with this tip, thus avoiding appearing the “online status” for other contacts. Cut the internet connection: perhaps this is the most radical and direct method to stay invisible on WhatsApp. In practice it operates similarly to airplane mode.

perhaps this is the most radical and direct method to stay invisible on WhatsApp. In practice it operates similarly to airplane mode. Unseen application: allows entry to WhatsApp without the need to go online.

allows entry to WhatsApp without the need to go online. Flychat application: another application with mechanisms similar to the “notification bar”. Through it, it is possible to reply to messages without having to enter WhatsApp.

Other new features launched this year by the application that also ensure more security to users include: option to permanently archive not-so-important conversations, messages that self-destruct, in addition to WhatsApp Pay, a safe way to accept payments within a conversation.