Where to attend, arbitration and likely squad

Palmeiras will play the first game of the semifinals of the São Paulo U-20 Championship against Ferroviária, this Sunday (12), at 17:00. The match will take place at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara-SP, and will be broadcast on Eleven Sports, Paulistão Play and Youtube.

After the group stage, the Palestinian Under-20 faced São Caetano and Santos until reaching the semis. Remembering that the other confrontation is between Osasco Audax and Mirassol. The departure from the palmeira house will be on December 15th.

It is also worth remembering that Palmeiras is the only one of the greats in São Paulo to reach the semifinals in the sub-15, sub-17 and sub-20 and that the campaign of Paulo Victor’s team is unbeaten in the state.

Verdão for this match will also have the reinforcement of the boys who played for the main team in the final straight of the Brasileirão: Garcia, Michel, Lucas Freitas, Vanderlan, Naves, Fabinho, Vitinho, Kevin, Giovani, Pedro Bicalho, Lucas Sena, Jhonatan and Yago Saints.

Probable lineup: Mateus; Garcia, Michel, Vanderlan and Lucas Freitas; Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho and Ian; Giovani, Kevin and Gabriel Silva. Coach: Paulo Victor Gomes

ARBITRATION

Referee: GIULIANO DUTRA PELLEGRINI

Assistant 1:ENDERSON EMANOEL TURBIANI DA SILVA

Assistant 2: GILBERTO APARECIDO ROMACHELLI

Fourth referee: SAULO SAMUEL MUNIZ FELIX

Check out the games of Palmeiras in the Paulista Sub-20:

– Quarterfinals

5/12: Palmeiras 1 x 0 Santos – Soccer Academy II

Goals: Kauan

12/2: Santos 1 x 1 Palmeiras – CT Rei Pelé

Goal: Endrick

– Round of 16

10/18: São Caetano 0 x 4 Palmeiras – Anacleto Campanella

Goals: Giovani (2), Vitor Hugo and Bruno Menezes

10/25: Palmeiras 1 x 1 São Caetano – Soccer Academy 2

Goal: Ian

– Second level

10/15: VOCEM 1 x 5 Palm Trees – Antônio Viana da Silva

Goals: Bruno Menezes, Victor Henrique (2), Newton and Caio Cunha

10/21: Palmeiras 1 x 1 Audax – Soccer Academy 2

Goal: Vitinho

10/28: Itapirense 0 x 2 Palmeiras – Cel. Francisco Vieira

Goals: Giovani and Vitor Hugo

11/04: Palmeiras 2 x 0 Itapirense – Soccer Academy 2

Goals: Giovani and Vitor Hugo

11/11: Audax 0 x 2 Palm Trees – Pref. Jose Liberatti

Goals: Pedro Bicalho and Giovani

11/15: Palmeiras 10 x 0 VOCEM – Soccer Academy 2

Goals: Bruno Menezes, Yago Santos, Lucas Sena, Pedro Lima, Robinho, Victor Henrique (2), Carlos Matheus, Newton and Daniel Alves.

– First phase

08/05/: Taubaté 1 x 0 Palmeiras – Joaquim de Morais Filho

12/08: Palmeiras 2 x 1 Flamengo-SP – Canindé

Goals: Caio Cunha and Endrick

19/08: São José 1 x 4 Palmeiras – Martins Pereira

Goals: Victor Henrique and Bruno Menezes (3)

26/08: Palmeiras 5 x 1 União Mogi – Soccer Academy 2

Goals: Bruno Menezes (3), Pedro Bicalho and Vitor Hugo

02/09: ECU 1 x 2 Palm Trees – Francisco Marques Figueira

Goals: Thiago and Jhow

09/09: Palmeiras 3 x 5 Taubaté – Soccer Academy 2

Goals: Gabriel Silva (2) and Giovani

09/16: Flamengo-SP 0 x 4 Palmeiras – Antônio Soares de Oliveira

Goals: Endrick, Luan, Miguel and Newton

09/23: Palmeiras 3 x 0 São José – Soccer Academy 2

Goals: Marino and Bruno Menezes (2)

09/30: União Mogi 1 x 2 Palmeiras – Francisco Ribeiro Nogueira

Goals: Pedro Bicalho (2)

07/10: Palmeiras 9 x 1 ECU – Soccer Academy 2

Goals: Bruno Menezes (4), Talisca, Pedro Bicalho, Vitinho, Caio Cunha and Vitor Hugo

