Where to attend, arbitration and likely squad

Palmeiras will play the first game of the semifinals of the São Paulo U-20 Championship against Ferroviária, this Sunday (12), at 17:00. The match will take place at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara-SP, and will be broadcast on Eleven Sports, Paulistão Play and Youtube.
After the group stage, the Palestinian Under-20 faced São Caetano and Santos until reaching the semis. Remembering that the other confrontation is between Osasco Audax and Mirassol. The departure from the palmeira house will be on December 15th.
It is also worth remembering that Palmeiras is the only one of the greats in São Paulo to reach the semifinals in the sub-15, sub-17 and sub-20 and that the campaign of Paulo Victor’s team is unbeaten in the state.
Verdão for this match will also have the reinforcement of the boys who played for the main team in the final straight of the Brasileirão: Garcia, Michel, Lucas Freitas, Vanderlan, Naves, Fabinho, Vitinho, Kevin, Giovani, Pedro Bicalho, Lucas Sena, Jhonatan and Yago Saints.
Probable lineup: Mateus; Garcia, Michel, Vanderlan and Lucas Freitas; Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho and Ian; Giovani, Kevin and Gabriel Silva. Coach: Paulo Victor Gomes
ARBITRATION
Referee: GIULIANO DUTRA PELLEGRINI
Assistant 1:ENDERSON EMANOEL TURBIANI DA SILVA
Assistant 2: GILBERTO APARECIDO ROMACHELLI
Fourth referee: SAULO SAMUEL MUNIZ FELIX
Check out the games of Palmeiras in the Paulista Sub-20:
– Quarterfinals
5/12: Palmeiras 1 x 0 Santos – Soccer Academy II
Goals: Kauan
12/2: Santos 1 x 1 Palmeiras – CT Rei Pelé
Goal: Endrick
– Round of 16
10/18: São Caetano 0 x 4 Palmeiras – Anacleto Campanella
Goals: Giovani (2), Vitor Hugo and Bruno Menezes
10/25: Palmeiras 1 x 1 São Caetano – Soccer Academy 2
Goal: Ian
– Second level
10/15: VOCEM 1 x 5 Palm Trees – Antônio Viana da Silva
Goals: Bruno Menezes, Victor Henrique (2), Newton and Caio Cunha
10/21: Palmeiras 1 x 1 Audax – Soccer Academy 2
Goal: Vitinho
10/28: Itapirense 0 x 2 Palmeiras – Cel. Francisco Vieira
Goals: Giovani and Vitor Hugo
11/04: Palmeiras 2 x 0 Itapirense – Soccer Academy 2
Goals: Giovani and Vitor Hugo
11/11: Audax 0 x 2 Palm Trees – Pref. Jose Liberatti
Goals: Pedro Bicalho and Giovani
11/15: Palmeiras 10 x 0 VOCEM – Soccer Academy 2
Goals: Bruno Menezes, Yago Santos, Lucas Sena, Pedro Lima, Robinho, Victor Henrique (2), Carlos Matheus, Newton and Daniel Alves.
– First phase
08/05/: Taubaté 1 x 0 Palmeiras – Joaquim de Morais Filho
12/08: Palmeiras 2 x 1 Flamengo-SP – Canindé
Goals: Caio Cunha and Endrick
19/08: São José 1 x 4 Palmeiras – Martins Pereira
Goals: Victor Henrique and Bruno Menezes (3)
26/08: Palmeiras 5 x 1 União Mogi – Soccer Academy 2
Goals: Bruno Menezes (3), Pedro Bicalho and Vitor Hugo
02/09: ECU 1 x 2 Palm Trees – Francisco Marques Figueira
Goals: Thiago and Jhow
09/09: Palmeiras 3 x 5 Taubaté – Soccer Academy 2
Goals: Gabriel Silva (2) and Giovani
09/16: Flamengo-SP 0 x 4 Palmeiras – Antônio Soares de Oliveira
Goals: Endrick, Luan, Miguel and Newton
09/23: Palmeiras 3 x 0 São José – Soccer Academy 2
Goals: Marino and Bruno Menezes (2)
09/30: União Mogi 1 x 2 Palmeiras – Francisco Ribeiro Nogueira
Goals: Pedro Bicalho (2)
07/10: Palmeiras 9 x 1 ECU – Soccer Academy 2
Goals: Bruno Menezes (4), Talisca, Pedro Bicalho, Vitinho, Caio Cunha and Vitor Hugo
+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter
+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook
+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube
+ Listen to the Palmeiras Online PodCast
+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram