Whindersson Nunes criticizes “disgusting rich” and thanks Anitta for support

Whindersson Nunes used social media, this Saturday (11/12), to thank Anitta’s willingness to help residents of southern Bahia, who suffer from flooding and flooding due to strong storms in the region.

“Anitta, with two calls, helped more than a bunch of disgusting rich who offer me a jet to pick me up for a party and when it comes to ordering shit from a helicopter, they pretend they don’t understand the gravity of what we say. Anyway, thank you Anitta, from my heart”, wrote the comedian on his official Twitter account.

On Thursday (9/12), Whindersson had already offered help to the victims. “Guys from the extreme south of Bahia, what’s happening out there and what can be done?”, he asked. Then, the digital influencer tried to get collaboration to bring donations to homeless residents. “People, can any businessman (a) power in Bahia who has a helicopter give me strength to help people affected by the floods? Get in touch, please”, asked the famous man.

This Saturday (11/12), the government of the state of Bahia published, in the Official State Gazette (DOE), the ratification of the emergency situation decrees of three more municipalities: Eunápolis, Encruzilhada and Ibicuí. The decrees signed by Governor Rui Costa are valid for 180 days. There are already 25 cities in Bahia in which the effects of rain resulted in the measure.

