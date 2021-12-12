Whindersson thanks Anitta for help

Comedian Whindersson Nunes, who has been an active fundraiser to help families affected by the rains in southern Bahia, thanked singer Anitta for her support.

“Anitta, with two calls, helped more than a bunch of disgusting rich people who offer me a jet to pick me up for a party, and when I ask for shit from a helicopter, they pretend they don’t understand the gravity of what we’re talking about. Anyway, thank you Anitta, from the heart,” Whindersson wrote on her twitter.

The comedian had responded yesterday to a tweet by the singer asking how she could help the state.

“Guys, I just saw a piece of Bahia. How can I help?”, Anitta asked, to which Whindersson replied:

“The rain took the roads, and in the city impossible to travel, I think the solution would be a helicopter to rescue stranded people and to take donations, there are people with only the clothes on their back, we are sending two, plus one to assist the indigenous villages it would be too top”.

An extratropical cyclone that formed in the Atlantic Ocean caused heavy rains in the region. At least 29 municipalities declared an emergency situation and another three, a calamity.

In addition to Anitta and Whindersson, other famous people also donated resources.