White House prepares “powerful” economic deal with Asia

(Bloomberg) — The White House plans to sign what could become a “very powerful” economic agreement with Asian countries — focused on areas such as coordinating supply chains, export controls and standards for artificial intelligence — next year, said US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

“It’s a priority for the president” Joe Biden, said Raimondo during a roundtable on Thursday at Bloomberg headquarters in New York, referring to increasing American engagement with Asia. “The US didn’t show up in that region for four years,” she added of her predecessor Donald Trump’s background.

Raimondo said his trip to Asia last month was planned to “assess the appetite” for economic dialogue, under the condition that the Biden White House would not enter into traditional trade talks. She ruled out the possibility of resuming the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership “as presented”.

“The demand for the US presence and the resumption of US engagement was extraordinary,” said Raimondo, who visited Singapore, Malaysia and Japan last month. The Biden government is aiming for a “new type of economic structure for a new economy” and hopes to “officially launch a process in the first quarter of next year,” the secretary said.

Its structure will be “flexible”, perhaps without the adhesion of all elements by some countries, said Raimondo.

She shared that the aim is to involve not only developed nations such as Japan, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, but also emerging economies such as Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand.

“I would love to come back here in 12 months with something signed and stating that we have progressed”, said the responsible for the Commerce folder. According to her, the agreement could result in something that does not require the approval of the US Congress, required in traditional trade agreements. “It won’t be a trade deal, but it can be very powerful.”

A priority is the issue of supply chains for essential products, including semiconductors, said Raimondo. The goal is to create “long-term robust collaborations around supply chains” that address the lack of coordination between manufacturers and users. At the domestic level, Raimondo cited the benefits generated when the government brings together “stakeholders” to increase transparency and trust in supply chains.

The former Rhode Island governor sees foreign companies benefiting from the $54 billion in emergency funds that Congress discusses to help bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States. It is critical to have production in the US, she said.

