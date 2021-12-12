Why Africa has been sending tons of broken cell phones to Europe

  • Ben Morris
  • BBC News Technology Editor

Eric Arthur

Credit, Eric Arthur

Photo caption,

Eric Arthur collects defective devices on weekends

Eric Arthur doesn’t have a lot of free time. He spends most weekends driving through the streets and avenues of Cape Coast, Ghana, collecting broken cell phones.

It travels more than 160 km, wandering between repair and repair shops and garbage dumps – anywhere that has a reasonable stock of unused devices.

On a good weekend, he collects about 400. Another six people do the same thing in other parts of the country. Each device costs between 2.5 and 2.7 Ghanaian cedis, around 44 cents (BRL 2.5). By the end of this year, the group hopes to collect around 30,000 cell phones.

The service is paid for by a Dutch social company called Closing the Loop (“closing the loop”, in free translation), which sends the material to Europe, where it is recycled. A company specializing in smelting recovers about 90% of the metals in the phone in a process that incinerates the plastic parts.

