Why Africa has been sending tons of broken cell phones to Europe

Ben Morris

BBC News Technology Editor

4 hours ago

Credit, Eric Arthur Photo caption, Eric Arthur collects defective devices on weekends

Eric Arthur doesn’t have a lot of free time. He spends most weekends driving through the streets and avenues of Cape Coast, Ghana, collecting broken cell phones.

It travels more than 160 km, wandering between repair and repair shops and garbage dumps – anywhere that has a reasonable stock of unused devices.

On a good weekend, he collects about 400. Another six people do the same thing in other parts of the country. Each device costs between 2.5 and 2.7 Ghanaian cedis, around 44 cents (BRL 2.5). By the end of this year, the group hopes to collect around 30,000 cell phones.

The service is paid for by a Dutch social company called Closing the Loop (“closing the loop”, in free translation), which sends the material to Europe, where it is recycled. A company specializing in smelting recovers about 90% of the metals in the phone in a process that incinerates the plastic parts.

But why send phones thousands of kilometers from West Africa?

Credit, Victor Adewale/Closing the Loop Photo caption, ‘Closing the Loop’ also has partners in countries like Nigeria, like Hinckley Recycling

According to Joost de Kluijver, co-founder of the company, the African continent still does not have foundry plants with the structure and capacity necessary to recover the small amounts of highly valuable metals that are used in the manufacture of cell phones.

“You lack everything you need to have for a manufacturing unit to be financially sustainable,” he says. “There is no legislation, infrastructure or consumer awareness. As a result, there are no resources to finance proper collection and recycling.”

Meanwhile, around 230 million phones are sold in Africa every year. When consumers want to dispose of them, some are collected by the informal recycling industry, but most are thrown away.

According to the Global E-waste Monitor, an initiative supported by the United Nations, Africa generated 2.9 million tons of electronic waste in 2019. The volume is much smaller than that of Europe, for example, which produced 12 million tons of tons in the same period. The recycling rate, however, is much more timid, at just 1%, compared to 42.5% in Europe.

To cover collection costs, Closing the Loop has a series of agreements with companies that promise to pay you about $5.60 (BRL 31.5) for each new phone they purchase for their own operations.

The amount covers the costs of collecting, shipping and recycling a telephone from the African continent, as well as a profit margin for the company.

The list of clients has grown, and ranges from the Dutch government to consulting companies like KPMG. For employees, it is a relatively small investment, but with a significant environmental benefit.

Credit, Closing the Loop Photo caption, ‘Closing the Loop’ estimates that it will collect around 300,000 phones in total in 2021

There are also local initiatives seeking to tackle the problem of electronic waste in the region.

In Kenya, for example, another country that does not have a structured national recycling system administered by the government, the non-profit organization Computers For Schools Kenya (“computers for schools in Kenya”, literally translated) in 2012 set up the Center for recycling. Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE).

Computers For Schools Kenya seeks to fill the computer shortage in Kenyan schools with remanufactured (or “refurbished” as they are more commonly known) products. Because it deals a lot with electronics on a day-to-day basis, the NGO quickly realized the problem posed by waste from these materials, says Simone Andersson, commercial director of WEEE.

Credit, WEE CENTER Photo caption, Simone Andersson with technician Ibrahim Kimani: center has been collecting electronic waste in Kenya for nearly a decade

This year, WEEE hopes to collect 250 tonnes of e-waste, thanks in part to deals with big companies like Total Energies and Absa.

Kenyans, she adds, are becoming more aware of the environmental problems caused by e-waste and increasingly want to take action to prevent them.

“Many people would like to change their habits, if there was some infrastructure that would enable them to do so. It is in this sense that we want to be part of the solution”, he points out.

The Kenyan government, in turn, has been urged to respond to these changes and has been studying, for example, the introduction of an Extended Manufacturer’s Liability Act (EPR), which would place the financial burden of recycling on manufacturers or importers of electronic products.

“We’re pushing for it because we see it’s needed in this country,” says Andersson. “We want Kenya to be a good role model for the rest of Africa. Having the EPR will help if we can implement the laws. Maybe not right away, but it will definitely introduce a whole different mindset.”

Credit, WEEE Center Photo caption, WEEE technicians: center recycles 250 tons per year

In the WEEE workshop, 10 technicians carefully sort and disassemble the electronic devices. Some metals – iron and copper – can be recovered locally, but precious metals such as gold, platinum and palladium that are embedded in circuit boards are only mined in specialized smelting plants in Europe or Asia.

Both Andersson and Kluijver of Closing the Loop hope that it will one day be possible to install state-of-the-art foundry centers in Africa. Meanwhile, says Kluijver, the solution for the phones remains to ship them to other continents.