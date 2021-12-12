why Aubameyang was barred from Arsenal after violating the club’s discipline code

2 hours ago

Arsenal star Aubameyang was barred for violating the club’s discipline code and didn’t even train last Friday.

THE arsenal ran over the Southampton by 3-0 this saturday through the Premier League. One of the club’s stars, however, didn’t even appear on the bench. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was barred from the duel for having violated the club’s discipline code.

The striker did not participate in training last Friday. Officially, the club did not specify the nature of the incident, but a source told the ESPN which had no relationship with COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, it was a violation of discipline.a”, confirmed the technician Arteta before the duel this Saturday.

“I think we’ve been very consistent in having some non-negotiable rules on the team – that we put ourselves as a club. He won’t be involved today,” he continued.

Asked if the punishment will last for other matches, the commander did not go into details.

“It starts today. Certainly, it’s not an easy situation, nor a situation in which we want to get our captain involved.”, completed.

According to the English portal The Athletic, the imbroglio was caused by a trip abroad by Aubameyang to solve personal problems. The situation was released by Arsenal, but the striker returned after the agreed, delayed.

The Gunners’ next duel is on Wednesday, against the West Ham, by the Premier League, at 5 pm (GMT), with Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+.

