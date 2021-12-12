Why canned beef that gave rise to the term ‘spam’ has broken sales records | Economy

In the market for over 80 years, Spam – a canned product that mixes ham and pork – registered record sales in 2021 for the seventh consecutive year.

The performance was announced on Thursday (9) by Jim Snee, president of Hormel Foods, the American company that owns the brand, at a conference for investors during the release of the group’s results for the quarter ended in October.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Launched in 1937, canned food is a classic. Because it is cheap and has a very elastic shelf life, it was distributed by the ton during World War II, used to feed both US troops and European civilians from the nations allied to the US.

And it continued to be widely consumed in the difficult years after the conflict, when many countries were trying to rebuild and food was not readily available.

Wagyu meat, the most expensive in the world, gets an artificial version created with a 3D printer

Israeli startup expands business with 3D printed vegetable protein

Over time, “ham” became synonymous with a cheap ingredient in the West – but ended up becoming a delicacy in the Asia-Pacific region, which explains in part the brand’s success in recent years.

Spam was brought to South Korea by the US army during the Korean War in the 1950s as an attempt to address food shortages during the conflict. Canned food was so absorbed by South Korean culture, however, that it became an ingredient in one of the country’s favorite dishes: “budae jjigae”, or “military stew”.

On Lunar New Year, it is sold in emporiums and supermarkets as a luxury item, in special packaging, used by the Koreans as gifts.

Canned food also has a large market in the US State of Hawaii, where it is found on the menu of several restaurants in the archipelago. It is consumed for breakfast with eggs and rice, for example, and in other meals mixed with fried rice or as a kind of sushi, the “Spam musubi”.

2 of 2 Spam Boxes for sale in Seoul: Canned goods are sold as a luxury in some Asian countries — Photo: Ed Jones via BBC Spam boxes for sale in Seoul: Canned goods are sold as a luxury in some Asian countries — Photo: Ed Jones via BBC

The popularity gained by the brand after World War II would, years later, turn its name into a synonym for unwanted messages, junk mail.

The story, according to etymologist Graeme Donald, refers to a sketch by British humor group Monty Python from the 1970s, in which a couple goes to a restaurant where every item on the menu has Spam as an ingredient. Although the woman makes it clear that she doesn’t like the canned food, the attendant repeats in a shrill voice: “spam, spam, spam, spam…”, a mantra repeated in chorus by a group of Vikings who are also on the scene.

The use of the word as a synonym for annoying and unwanted message started as a joke among internet users in its infancy, but quickly became universal, as reported to American radio station NPR Finn Brunton, author of Spam: A Shadow History of the Internet (“Spam: A Secret History of the Internet”, in free translation).

The brand’s recent success, now present in more than 80 countries, has motivated Hormel Foods to study an expansion of the Spam family’s product catalog, which should hit shelves in 2023, Snee said at the investor conference.