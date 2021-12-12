Will you stay with Grêmio in Serie B? Rafinha answers about the future and reveals proposals

Lateral Rafinha stated that the financial issue will not be a problem to continue in Grêmio.

THE Guild is demoted to the Serie B. With a smaller budget in 2022, the tricolor team will have to make adjustments to their squad. Despite this, the right-back Rafinha doesn’t rule out staying at the club for next year, even having received proposals from other teams.

“I don’t have a deal with anyone. Offers yes, but I didn’t give the floor to anyone. TI have a contract and I will wait for the direction to define what it wants. I’m willing to help”, declared the player in an interview with Radio Grenal this Saturday.

For Rafinha, the economic part will not be a problem to remain at the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

“The financial issue is not a problem, so I could (continue). Anyone who knows me knows the situation I came here too”, replied the side.

To stay, the athlete would have to renew his contract, which ends on December 31 of this year. The 36-year-old would even like most of his teammates to stay at the club.

“I’m rooting for everyone to stay at Grêmio, especially at this time of reconstruction. Who am I to campaign? But I hope that if they can, they will stay”, he said.

The Guild finished the brazilian in 17th place, with 43 points in 38 rounds. There were 12 wins, 7 draws and 19 defeats in the campaign.

“This moment is difficult to speak. There are times when it is a feeling of impotence, shame. Even more seeing the fans supporting us after the game, doing everything. But having the fans hugged us makes us stronger”, commented Rafinha.

“Grêmio will come back and it will come back very strong, you can be sure of that”, promised.

Series B in 2022 promises, once again, to have fierce competition for access. Clubs like Grêmio, Vasco, cruise, Bahia, sport, Chapecoense, Guarani, Ponte Preta and Náutico will be present in the edition.