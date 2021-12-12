With 802 cases this year, Goiás issues chikungunya growth alert

The escalation in the number of cases of chikungunya worries the state of Goiás. So much so that the health department issued a warning about the increase in the number of cases. In 2020, 270 infections were registered. This year, according to a report available on the agency’s website, the number is 802.

This growth caused the secretariat to issue last Tuesday (7/12) an alert passed on to 18 regional health with guidance on the identification and monitoring of suspected cases and combating Aedes aegypti, mosquito that transmits the disease.

The secretariat’s document also emphasizes that the state – as well as the whole world – is already facing the coronavirus epidemic and highlights the importance of measures to prevent and combat chikungunya, a disease from which Goiás has never faced an epidemic.

