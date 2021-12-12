With no evidence, Bolsonaro insinuates that Covid vaccine causes embolism

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has again made statements, without evidence, against Covid-19 vaccines. This Saturday (11/12), in Rio de Janeiro, he said that federal deputy Hélio Lopes (PSL-RJ) is hospitalized with an embolism, due to a “side effect of the vaccine”.

“Deputy Hélio Lopes is in hospital due to an embolism. It looks like it’s a side effect of the vaccine, let’s wait for the conclusion. A doctor of mine, last week, was shaken, that a sister of his took [a vacina] and he also had thrombosis,” said Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro’s claim, however, goes against what scientific studies have already attested to. According to research from the University of Oxford, the risk of cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) in people with Covid-19 is considerably higher than in those who received vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, such as immunizing agents from Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford/AstraZeneca, produced in Brazil by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

“Although the magnitude cannot be quantified with certainty, the risk after Covid-19 is approximately 8 to 10 times that reported for vaccines, and about 100 times greater compared to the population rate. The increase in the CVT rate with Covid-19 is remarkable, being much more marked than the increased risks for other forms of stroke and cerebral hemorrhage,” the study says. “Portal vein thrombosis (PVT) data highlight that Covid-19 is associated with thrombotic events that are not limited to the cerebral vasculature.”

During the speech, Bolsonaro again minimized the effectiveness of the immunizing agent, implying that the fact that an immunized person can still contract and transmit the virus equals the risks of contagion and dissemination of those who did not take it. The data, however, are clear: those who are vaccinated have a much lower risk of being infected, having a severe case and transmitting. “If it contracts or transmits, there is no more or less, it transmits!” declared Bolsonaro, excited.

Scientific studies by the French Medicines Agency and the National Health Insurance have already proven that vaccines reduce the risk of death due to Covid-19, in up to 90% of people over 50 years of age.

Researchers from the renowned universities of Harvard, Yale and Columbia also attested that, even when they contract the disease, those who are vaccinated transmit the virus for less time and with less intensity than those who are not vaccinated.