With omicron and proximity to the end of the year parties, Curitiba anticipates booster doses next week

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Curitiba releases the schedule for the application of the booster dose of the anti-covid vaccine. Next week, more than 71 thousand people are expected to receive the second dose between June 30 and July 29 (schedule below).

With doses available, Curitiba is anticipating the booster dose for the new recruits. The decision follows a recommendation from the Technical and Medical Ethics Committee of the Municipal Health Department, which considered the arrival of a new variant of concern to the country (ômicron), in addition to the proximity of the holiday celebrations and travel, and chose to reinforce vaccination actions.

Janssen

People vaccinated with immunization agents Janssen are also being called to receive the booster dose. With dose limitation, those vaccinated with a single dose between June 30th and July 5th will receive the vaccine complement this week. For this audience, service will be concentrated in 13 specific points. Check the locations before heading for vaccinations.

Those summoned to receive the booster dose this week will receive a message via the Health Already application this past Friday (12/10), advising that they are eligible to return to vaccination points.

Those unable to attend the call-up day or those who have their booster dose overdue can seek vaccination points, from Monday to Friday. Saúde has maintained the continuous recap for the first dose, second dose and booster dose.

where is there vaccine

Vaccination sites may change according to the estimated public to receive vaccine each day. Before looking for a unit, check the ones that will apply on the Imuniza Já website.

Guidance to receive the booster dose

To receive the booster dose, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, take an identification document with photo and CPF.

Who can receive the booster dose next week, vaccinated with Astrazeneca, Coronavac or Pfizer in the previous doses

– Monday, December 13: everyone aged 18 and over vaccinated with the second dose by July 26;

– Tuesday, December 14: no call for backup, only absentees;

– Wednesday, December 15: everyone aged 18 and over vaccinated with the second dose by July 27;

– Thursday, December 16: no call for backup, only absentees;

– Friday, December 17th: everyone aged 18 and over vaccinated with the second dose by July 29th.

Who can receive the booster dose next week, vaccinated with the single dose of Janssen

– Monday, December 13: all ages 18 and over vaccinated with the single dose by June 30;

– Tuesday, December 14: everyone aged 18 and over vaccinated with the single dose by July 5th;

Other groups and recaps

Vaccination points also continue to apply on weekdays:

first dose

– First dose for people aged 12 and over;

second dose

– Second scheduled dose;

– Recap of the second dose of people previously called;

booster dose

– Scheduled booster dose;

– Recap of booster doses from people previously called.

second dose

Next week, 13,600 residents of Curitiba who received the first dose of the anti-covid vaccine must return to the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle with the second dose.

The new recruits were vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer between the 22nd of October and the 3rd of November and with the first dose of Coronavac between the 22nd and 25th of November. Part of the group are people who are getting their second dose early.

Anticipations

Those vaccinated with Pfizer called to complete the vaccination schedule next week had the second dose originally scheduled for the period between January 14 and 26, 2022. Those vaccinated with Coronavac had the second dose scheduled by December 20, however. Anticipation will be possible with remaining doses from stock.

Message

Those called to receive the second dose next week will receive a message via the Saúde Já Curitiba application this Friday (12/10). In case of doubt, the date can be consulted in the Saúde Já Curitiba app, in the Next Vaccines field (see below for instructions).

Vaccination sites

Vaccination sites may change according to the estimated public to receive vaccine each day. Before looking for a unit, check the ones that will apply on the Imuniza Já website.

Continuous recap

Anyone unable to attend the application of the second dose on the scheduled date can then look for, from Monday to Friday, one of the service points to complete the immunization cycle. Saúde has maintained the continuous recap for the first dose, second dose and booster dose.

How to check the day of the second dose

Through the Health Now app:

1 – Open the application on mobile;

2 – Click on “Vaccination Card”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the vaccination points in the city that are open on that day.

From the site:

1 – Open www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br;

2 – Click on “Vaccination”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the vaccination points in the city that are open on that day.

What to take to receive the second dose

To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, and take an identification document with photo and CPF.

Second dose schedule

Monday (13/12)

– Pfizer: no appointments;

– Coronavac: vaccinated with the first dose on 22 November.

Tuesday (12/14)

– Pfizer: vaccinated with the first dose from 22nd until 25th October;

– Coronavac: vaccinated with the first dose on 23 November.

Wednesday (12/15)

– Pfizer: vaccinated with the first dose between October 26th and 29th;

– Coronavac: there are no appointments.

Thursday (16/12)

– Pfizer: no appointments;

– Coronavac: vaccinated with the first dose on November 24th and 25th.

Friday (12/17)

– Pfizer: vaccinated with the first dose between October 30th and November 3rd;

– Coronavac: there are no appointments.

