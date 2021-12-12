Without an agreement, Danilo Barbosa approaches the farewell to Palmeiras

The player Danilo Barbosa was presented as Palmeiras’ newest athlete, at the Soccer Academy. (Photo: Cesar Greco)

After announcing the departures of Felipe Melo and Jailson, the board of directors Palmeiras continues to analyze the situation of other athletes on his squad. The most likely casualty is Danilo Barbosa, who, if nothing changes, will not be for next year. O OUR LECTURE found that there has not been an agreement so far, that Danilo must return to Europe after Christmas and that only a very big turnaround can change this situation.

Discover the Nosso Lecture channel on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and in the Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

There was a possibility that the midfielder would remain on the team until the Club World Cup, scheduled to take place between February 3rd and 12th, in the United Arab Emirates, but a new loan extension or even the purchase of the player’s economic rights were alternatives that were not evolved. One last conversation should take place on Monday to seal the exit.

As he understood that he had not been able to establish himself in Verdão, Danilo was reluctant about a possible stay until the World Cup, which will hardly happen. The fixed value established in the purchase contract is 6.5 million euros – approximately R$ 42 million at the current price.

Danilo Barbosa’s last game in the Palmeiras shirt was the Libertadores final, won by Verdão over Flamengo, by 2-1. On that occasion, the defensive midfielder entered the second stage and helped the team to reach the third championship in America.

READ MORE