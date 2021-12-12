Woman offers cocaine and tries to drown pet monkey in toilet | exotic

Wales News Service Netherlands released from court after receiving a fine

Vicki Holland, who was tutored by a marmoset she fed hamburgers and sausages, filmed moments of anguish and despair as the little monkey she was trying to drown in a toilet bowl while slowly flushing the toilet.

A resident of the city of Newport, in the United States, she confessed to being guilty of three crimes against animal life, last November 18, being sentenced in the city’s Court this Friday (10).

Despite the images in which he was shown torturing the animal and offering him cocaine, Holland was spared from prison, having received only 20 months as a sentence. The RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) only learned about the ill-treatment when police raided Vicki’s apartment in search of drugs and seized the phone with videos of torture.

In one of the videos, she appears laughing while the marmoset scratched the sides of the toilet trying to escape the water. In addition, she can be seen throwing toilet paper at the animal and calling it “an idiot”. In yet another video, she is seen with a handful of cocaine. “Want some coke? Lick my fingers,” he says in the video.

Prosecutor Aled Watkins said Holland “has shown total disregard for the basic care and needs” of the pet, and that “This is deliberate infliction, this is not neglect.”

While Scott Bowen, in defense, said Holland was “deeply ashamed of his behavior”. He told the court that the monkey had experienced “suffering” but there was “no long-term harm”.

The monkey was handed over to the RSPCA during the investigation and transferred to a primate sanctuary called “Monkey World” to receive the necessary care. Vicki Holland must pay fines of R$3,129, plus the costs of treating the animal, in addition to being prohibited from keeping any other pet for life.

With information from Metro UK.