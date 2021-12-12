Woman with fake vaccination certificate dies of Covid-19 | World-News | Online Diary

The denial about the effectiveness of vaccines produced to fight Covid-19, which surrounds not only the population but also the authorities, is spreading all over the world.

A 57-year-old woman, who did not have her identity revealed, died of Covid-19, in a hospital located in Paris, France, last Friday (10). She had a fake vaccination certificate. The information was confirmed by a medical authority at the clinic.

The patient, who had no medical record, was admitted to the hospital in Hauts-de-Seine with the false document purchased by a doctor, which assured her that she was immunized.

Djillali Annane, head of the hospital’s intensive care unit, said the woman had the severe form of the illness, “which quickly progressed to a severe respiratory attack.”

According to Djillali, if doctors knew the patient was not vaccinated against the coronavirus, they could have “early administered neutralizing antibodies, which are known to be effective in reducing the risk of disease progression.”

A false vaccination certificate “does not protect against the virus and may mislead the doctor who sees you”.

Confirmation of non-immunization was made by the patient’s own husband. He was vaccinated, but said he “had difficulty” convincing her to do the same, Dr. Annane explained.