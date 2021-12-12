Worded, Paulinho awaits details for the final deal with Corinthians

A matter of time, this is what separates midfielder Paulinho from Corinthians. The player, through his fatigue, has already signaled his desire to return to the Parque São Jorge club since September, shortly after the departure of Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, but would only be able to be enrolled from January, when the window for international transfers opens.

According to the report of THROW! he found out, the midfielder’s return to Timão is discussed and tied up between the player’s and the club’s representatives, and the signing of the contract depends, at the moment, only on a nod from the Corinthians regarding the date. Meanwhile, Paulinho waits.

The first steps towards news about the possible agreement can be taken as of next week, when Timão’s board will, in fact, begin planning for 2022.

Corinthians stagnation has been working for some time aiming at the next season, but now, with the end of the Brasileirão last Thursday (9), the group’s assembly actions for next year will be taken.

Right after Timão’s last game of the season, against Juventude, in Caxias do Sul, Corinthians football director Roberto de Andrade guaranteed the maintenance of coach Sylvinho and said that next Tuesday (14) there will be a press conference next door of Football Manager Alessandro Nunes. The expectation is that the planning for 2022 will be addressed.

Paulinho was on Corinthians’ radar for this season, in the middle of the year, but chose to play for Al Ahli. However, after just two months and four games played, the athlete amicably resigned with the Arab team, citing personal problems.

With the Corinthians shirt, Paulinho played between 2010 and 2013, played 167 games, scored 34 goals and won four titles: 2011 Brazilian Championship, Libertadores and 2012 World Cup and 2013 Paulistão.