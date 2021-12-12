Young man passes 300 kg in SP and can no longer weigh himself: ‘I’m very hungry’ | Santos and Region

Unemployed Carlos Willian dos Santos, 28, was diagnosed with morbid obesity and has been suffering for almost four years to be able to undergo bariatric surgery by the Unified Health System (SUS). A resident of São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo, he told the g1 that it’s hard to find a scale that weighs the pounds he has. “The last scale I tried to weigh myself gave me more than 300 kg. I can’t say the right weight because there aren’t any scales that can weigh me correctly, but I know I have more than 300 kg”.

Obesity, according to Santos, is a problem he has suffered from since childhood. “I was a child who, since I was little, was fatter than most. By the age of 18, I already weighed about 150 kg. It’s not a problem now, it’s an old and family thing.”

Before the pandemic, he worked as a self-employed salesperson, but as the situation worsened, he could no longer work. “I was a door-to-door salesman, and even with my obesity, I would go out, I would walk from house to house, trying to sell. I didn’t let myself down, but for some time now, my pain started to get very strong, it has times I can’t get out of bed because of so much back pain”.

In addition to the pain, Santos explains that he has had some complications due to obesity. “I’m hypertensive and I was at the pre-diabetes level. My mobility is difficult, and as I had edema in the lung, my breathing is very fragile. I can’t sleep properly at night, for about an hour or two a night, I end up sleeping sitting, because lying down I have no breath”.

The desire and struggle to be able to perform the surgery came after a doctor’s warning. “Until I passed him, I was literally surrendering. He admitted me when I had an edema, and told me I needed to lose weight, otherwise I would die before I was 30, because my body would not resist, and I’m seeing this now. My 28-year-old body is stopping. My knee can’t walk right, my back is hurting a lot, my lungs aren’t working properly, and my heart is racing.”

Difficulty in service

Santos says that, for years, he tried to get medical attention, but they sent him from one place to another. “The Health Department informs that it can’t do anything for me. I begged the cardiologist, I said I needed to fight, but they were throwing me from one side to the other. He made the request for referral to Hospital Guilherme Álvaro, I explained to situation for the social worker, and she managed to get the AME doctor from São Vicente to attend to me”.

After getting a medical referral for bariatric surgery, Santos is suffering from the delay for the SUS to continue the process. “Unfortunately, the queue is long. With all the bureaucracy I’ve been having, I haven’t gone through anything yet, not even a psychologist, anything that was necessary to do the surgery.”

Santos carried out a research and found that the private procedure would cost between R$20,000 and R$40,000, not including accommodation and hospitalization costs. “It is a value that, for my family, is high. I do all the consultations through the SUS, unfortunately. Currently, as I am unemployed, I depend 100% on my father, who recently had an accident and is away from work, which he did his income is halved, so it’s very difficult.”

Accompanied by a nutritionist, Santos explains that he avoids eating certain foods, so as not to gain more weight. “Today, my diet is basically salad, chicken breast and rice. I avoid eating anything else, otherwise, I can gain more weight. Lots of salad to satiate, because I’m very hungry. Between meals, when I’m hungry, I eat fruit, but it’s breakfast, where I usually eat sweet potatoes and have coffee, and lunch and dinner, which are basically the same thing.”

He has already tried different types of diets and nutritional re-education. “I cut the carbohydrates, diet to reduce the calories consumed, I tried all possible, and none of them help me to lose weight. They maintain the weight, improve the blood condition, but they don’t reduce the weight”.

Santos says he tries not to be shaken by society’s eyes. “Prejudice we know there is everywhere. Wherever I go, people look at me. I’m very big, especially in a small environment, but no matter where I go, there’s always a look, someone talking quietly. I see that, but I try not to think, I try to go on with my life”.

“I feel sad, I feel helpless, as if the Health system is throwing me from one side to the other, this is the great reality. I feel as if they didn’t care for me, as if I were just another number “, vents.

In a statement, the Municipality of São Vicente, through the Health Department (Sesau), informed that, according to municipal regulation, the patient has not attended the municipal health network since 2019, but that he undergoes treatment at the Specialties Medical Clinic (AME) of the municipality.

Also according to the municipal administration, the patient is waiting for a bariatric surgery, and is inserted in the Center for Regulation of Offer of Health Services (Cross), managed by the Government of the State of São Paulo, and therefore does not have the autonomy to interfere in the process of releasing vacancies.

To the g1, the State Health Department informed that there is no pending demand from the patient, and that he passed the AME of São Vicente in the areas of endocrinology, nutrition and cardiology. All guidelines regarding the flows for performing the surgery were provided to the patient, who must return to the service of the primary network, responsible for forwarding them to the next stages of treatment.

According to the folder, bariatric surgery is performed only upon medical advice. Generally, the patient with obesity has restrictions and diseases that make surgery difficult, such as diabetes and hypertension. Therefore, not everyone with a medical indication for bariatric surgery is effectively able to undergo the procedure immediately, due to unfavorable general clinical conditions. In addition, there is a probationary period, in which the patient’s condition is analyzed to verify whether the procedure itself is the most suitable for the patient. Bariatric surgery is the last resort used in treatment, which includes outpatient and multidisciplinary support.

Also according to the folder, the demand is decentralized in the primary health network or services from which the care originates, which are responsible for scheduling medical and multidisciplinary preparatory care at the reference health units for each case, as well as patient follow-up until the procedure is performed.