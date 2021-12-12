Youtuber finds car with bodies of young people who disappeared for 21 years, inside channel – Vitória da Conquista Notícias. VCN // MARCELO’S BLOG :: Bahia

The remains found inside the car have not yet been identified and will be sent for genetic DNA testing to confirm that they belong to the two missing.

It looks like an American series. A youtuber diver discovers a car at the bottom of a lake, and leads a police officer from a small town in the United States to discover the fate of two classmates who disappeared two decades ago. The story – real – was told by the diver himself on his YouTube channel and by local authorities, who found the car this month.

The story begins with a youtuber who makes diving videos and has a mission to find missing people. Jeremy Beau Sides, who has a YouTube channel called “Exploring with the Nug,” told CNN he came across the unsolved case while searching a missing persons database.

He discovered the vehicle of two teenagers who disappeared 21 years ago in rural Tennessee, in the United States. White County Police confirmed the Dec. 1 discovery of a car that matched the one driven by Erin Foster, 18, and Jeremy Bechtel, 17, who were reported missing in April 2000. Watch:

The discovery was exciting, but “sad because it means two teenagers died,” Sides said. He said he hoped this could help bring some peace to the families of the missing teenagers. “At the end of the day, I just want to help,” he said. The remains found inside the car have yet to be identified and will be sent for genetic DNA testing and possible comparisons with dental records, officials said. Major John Meadows, the lead investigator on the case, was a classmate of the two teenagers. “It makes you more humble to be a part of something that will bring an answer to families,” he said.