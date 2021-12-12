Zayla hits rock bottom and is in Tonico’s hand · TV News

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will hit rock bottom and dig some more in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The shrew will be in the hands of Tonico (Alexandre Nero) after Madame Lambert (Lorena da Silva) finds and burns all the evidence gathered by Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) against the deputy in the Globo telenovela.

The shrew maintains a somewhat fragile alliance with the mustachioed in the serials of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. No wonder she will be excited to hear from behind the door that Bernardinho’s brother (Gabriel Fuentes) will be preparing a lawsuit to accuse the villain of a traitor to the country.

Smart, the character of Heslaine Vieira will invade the headquarters of the newspaper O Berro in the middle of the night to steal the documents in the scenes that will be shown from the next Monday (13).

She will even need to take the ace out of her sleeve as soon as Tonico suspects that she already knew that Samuel (Michel Gomes) is actually Jorge. “Is that right? Or are you hiding something from me? If I find out you knew and didn’t tell me anything…”, the bad character will threaten.

Zayla, however, is in for a surprise when he arrives at his studio to get the evidence and bump into Madame Lambert. The dressmaker, by the way, will have already appeared at the establishment to provoke her, but will have been put to run again with scissors.

Lambert (Lorena da Silva) in the six o’clock soap opera

The Frenchwoman will show that she is not kidding and will not let her take the file to the police station to release Samuel. The engineer was reportedly arrested in the middle of his marriage to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), after Tonico invaded the church to accuse him of having murdered Ambrose (Roberto Bomfim).

Filled with hatred, the seamstress will humiliate Candida’s daughter (Dani Ornellas) and even get revenge by setting fire to the paperwork — leaving the young woman again in the clutches of the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

