Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano split up? Netflix series reinforces sibling feud · TV News

The five episodes of the series É o Amor, available on Netflix since last Thursday (9), even try, but fail to explain the mystery in the relationship between Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano. After all, the brothers had a big fight? Why are you still playing shows together while focusing on solo work? The production leaves between the lines that there is a misunderstanding between the two behind the scenes.

Luciano does not appear at any point in the series, whether in interviews or concerts. The reason: he banned Netflix from using his images in the documentary, which is entirely focused on Zezé and Wanessa Camargo. Even Zilu Godoi, who had a contentious divorce from the countryman, agreed to participate in the series.

In the fifth episode, the É o Amor team accompanies Zezé behind the scenes of a performance the duo made at Espaço das Américas, in São Paulo, in September of this year. The show was supposed to take place in 2020, but was postponed because of the quarantine. The production points out that this was the brothers’ first show after the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Zezé and Luciano don’t share a dressing room, something the older brother claims is natural between country couples. Backstage, Wanessa’s father talked a little about his relationship with Luciano and gave him a few stings.

I didn’t live with anyone in my family as much as I lived with Luciano. There comes a time when you need to give each other a breath. We are not an example of unity, magician. I worked hard to get where I got, it’s an achievement of mine that I think came before him. I have a much bigger story to tell than he does.

In another excerpt, Zezé also suggests that Luciano did not accept the fact that the documentary series was focused only on Zilu’s ex. The countryman also claims that the two have different lives, but that they get along professionally. The testimonies emphasize that the lack of tune offstage is totally different from the connection they have at shows.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cHFd2t75Ag

Double broke up or did you take a break?

For the family itself, the relationship between the pair is a mystery. In different moments of É o Amor, Zezé’s children bring up the subject. Helena Camargo, mother of the singers, says that if her husband and father of the artists were alive, the separation would not be allowed — Francisco died in November of last year.

The documentary rescues an interview that the patriarch gave to Roberto Cabrini years ago, in which he warned that the two would have to wait for him to die before separating. Officially, neither confirms the breakup.

For 2022, they have a few shows together, but Zezé will tour alongside Wanessa, and Luciano will continue his gospel career projects.

“There are people saying that we are separating, but I know that my brother and I are together. I know his support for my projects, and he knows my support for his projects. But everything is in God’s time. , I always say that,” commented Luciano in an interview with É de Casa, in August.

“It’s good to have solo projects. I really wanted to. Luciano sings really well and doesn’t deserve to be a second voice his whole life. He did a beautiful gospel work. I think that all adds up to the duo. I want to go out with Zezé Di Camargo as a soloist, do it A show with Wanessa… The duo with my brother is just going to continue, everything is ready”, said Zezé to Quem magazine, earlier this month.