Zhou uses Armstrong’s retirement to win F2 race 2 in Abu Dhabi

With bags ready for Formula 1 in 2022, Chinese Guanyu Zhou, from UNI-Virtuosi won the Formula 2 race 2 in Abu Dhabi, held this Saturday morning (11). The Chinese took advantage of the abandonment of pole-position Marcus Armstrong in the second half of the race to leave with the victory, the fourth in the championship and the first since Silverstone.

Favorite for the vice-championship and saying goodbye to Formula 2 this weekend, Russian Robert Shwartzman, from Prema, took second place, while Swiss Ralph Boschung, from Campos, closed the podium.

After taking the podium in race 1, Brazilian Felipe Drugovich, Zhou’s teammate at UNI-Virtuosi, had another good performance, starting from ninth and finishing in fifth.

Champion Oscar Piastri had a chaotic race. After being punished for forcing Liam Lawson off the track on the first lap, the Australian Prema eventually retired after being involved in an accident with Estonian Jüri Vips. Brazilian Guilherme Samaia was 12th.

Find out about the Formula 2 race 2 in Abu Dhabi:

Pole, Marcus Armstrong started well and kept the first position. Ralph Boschung followed in second place, with Guanyu Zhou in third. Jake Hughes had a great first lap, jumping from 21st to 16th. Felipe Drugovich kept ninth in the match and later moved up to seventh, even surpassing newly crowned champion Oscar Piastri, who was punished by adding five seconds after forcing Liam Lawson off the track.

On the third lap, Zhou went over to Boschung and took second place, while Robert Shwartzman took Dan Ticktum out of the way to take fourth place. Zhou and Shwartzman battle for runner-up.

The virtual safety-car was triggered on lap 4 after an accident between Ollie Caldwell and Alessio Deledda. The Italian driver ended up abandoning the race, and the race direction chose to put the physical safety car on the track.

The restart came in the seventh lap of the race. Armstrong did well and opened up a good distance for Zhou. Oscar Piastri got carried away and executed a double overtake over Roy Nissany and Juri Vips. However, he was overtaken by the Israeli in the straight of turn 9, and when trying to respond, he touched the DAMS car and Carlin de Vips, resulting in his abandonment and the Estonian, and a new entry of the security car.

A new re-start came on lap 11 and leader Marcus Armstrong suffered from mechanical problems, abandoning the race and handing the lead on a platter to Zhou. The virtual safety-car was activated, and with the quick work of the inspectors to remove the New Zealander’s car, the period ended in the next round. Shwartzman seized the green flag to overcome Boschung and take second place.

In sixth, Drugovich began putting pressure on Jeran Daruvala for fifth, and the overtaking came on lap 16 with an outside attack at turn 9. Christian Lundgaard, who said goodbye to Formula 2 this weekend, suffered a flat tire after a touch. with Roy Nissany and had to pit with a flat tire.

Nissany even tried to survive the race with a damaged front wing, but had to pit and missed points. At the same time, Liam Lawson took on Jehan Daruvala and took sixth place.

On the penultimate lap, Drugovich managed to get close to Dan Ticktum and prepared an attack, but saw a good defense by the Englishman. In the last round of the race, the Brazilian once again used the outside at turn 9, but saw Dan defend himself well again and hold fourth place.

Zhou received the checkered flag to triumph for the fourth time in 2021, followed by Shwartzman and Boschung.

Formula 2 2021, Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, race 2, final:

1 G ZHOU UNI-Virtuosi 47:27,096 14 laps two R SHWARTZMAN Prema +3,413 3 R BOSCHUNG fields +9772 4 D TICKTUM carlin +14,296 5 F DRUGOVICH UNI-Virtuosi +14,501 6 LAWSON High-tech +17,088 7 J DARUVALA carlin +19,839 8 J DOOHAN MP +21,086 9 T POURCHAIRE ART +22,722 10 B VISCAAL Trident +25,820 11 R VERSCHOOR Charouz +25,881 12 G SAMAIA Charouz +30,899 13 J HUGHES HWA +31,463 14 C NOVALAK MP +31,867 15 THE CALDWELL fields +32,236 16 M SATO Trident +37,022 17 R NISSANY DAMS +1:06,754 18 C LUNDGAARD ART +1 back 19 M ARMSTRONG DAMS abandoned 20 J VIPS High-tech abandoned 21 THE PIASTRI Prema abandoned 22 DELEDDA HWA abandoned

