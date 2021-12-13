007 actress accuses ‘big star’ of sexual harassment during test · TV News

Actress Naomie Harris, who currently plays Eve Moneypenny in the 007 franchise opposite Daniel Craig, accused a fellow actor of sexual harassment during an audition. She declined to reveal the name of the artist, but confirmed that he is a “big star” and, therefore, no one took action.

In an interview with this Sunday (12) edition of the British Daily Mail, Naomie revealed that the actor put his hand under her skirt and touched it during a script reading — a moment when cast and crew meet to go through the entire text of the project before starting rehearsals or recordings.

“What shocked me was that the casting director was there, the director was there too, and no one said anything, of course, because [o ator] he was — and still is — a big star,” he said.

The Oscar-nominated actress for Moonlight: Under the Moonlight (2016) explained that this was her #MeToo moment — a reference to the movement to stop toxic and harassing behavior in Hollywood. “I consider myself lucky in a way, considering how frequent this type of behavior is,” she lamented.

“Now things have definitely changed. I was on a project where there was another #MeToo incident, and there was no hesitation from the team: the perpetrator was promptly fired”, said she, who also declined to cite this production or the released actor. .