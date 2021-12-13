10 best selling electric cars in Brazil in 2021

Electric cars are still not the best sellers on the market in Brazil, but they gained an important space in 2021. The share of sales reserved for them practically doubled in the last 12 months, according to data from ABVE (Brazilian Association of Electric Vehicles).

The agency reported that, between January and November this year, 2,137 units of all-electric cars were sold in Brazil, against only 801 sold during the entire year of 2020. In other words: the growth was almost 300%.

Let’s go to the list of the most sold electric cars in Brazil until the beginning of December 2021. The data was compiled and sent to the report of Canaltech by Cássio Pagliarini, from Bright Consulting, a consultancy specializing in the automotive industry.

10. Tesla Model 3

The list of the 10 most sold electric cars in Brazil in 2021 opens with a golden key. Or rather, luxury. The first representative of the selection is the Tesla Model 3, which is only brought to the country by order and through official importers.

Tesla Model 3 is the 10th among the most sold electric cars in Brazil in 2021 (Image: Divulgação/Tesla)

The representative of the Elon Musk automaker in Brazil costs, according to the Direct Imports website, between R$ 439 thousand and R$ 549 thousand, depending on the chosen configuration (Standard Range Pluls, Long Raig or Performance). According to Bright Consulting, 21 Model 3 units were sold between January and November 2021.

9. Tesla Model Y

Next, we have another luxury car from the Elon Musk maker, which only arrives here by order and through importers. We are talking about the Tesla Model Y.

Model Y is the second Tesla representative on the bestseller list (Image: Press Release/Tesla)

In Brazil, the vehicle costs, according to the Direct Imports website, R$ 499 thousand in the Long Range version, with 507 km of autonomy; or R$ 579 thousand in the Performance variant, with a smaller autonomy (480 km), but greater acceleration, going from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. In 2021, 35 units were sold in Brazil.

8. Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace sold 36 units between January and November (Image: Press Release/Jaguar)

The 8th place in the list prepared by Canaltech Based on data from Bright Consulting, it belongs to Jaguar I-Pace, the first of the brand with this propulsion and which costs from R$ 619,950. The automaker sold 36 I-Pace between January and November, a copy more than the 9th place.

7. Mercedes-Benz EQC 400

The 7th among the most sold electric cars in Brazil in 2021 is also a model in the premium segment, that is, one that demands a higher investment value. It is the Mercedes-Benz EQC 400, with prices starting at R$ 630 thousand, depending on the configuration.

Mercedes EQC 400 was an attraction at the Electric Experience, in Tuiuti (Image: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech)

The SUV was one of the attractions of the Electric Experience, in Tuiuti, and the report on the Canaltech could check up close the reason for so much success in the market. Packed with technology, it has 408 horsepower and 77.5 kgfm of torque. It sold 35 units between January and November.

6. JAC iEV20

Built on the same platform as the J2, the iEV20 is a compact hatch with 68 horsepower, torque of 21.9 kgfm and a top speed of 102 km/h. The model was one of the first in the JAC Motors electric family and is today the 7th best-selling electric car in Brazil.

Chinese iEV20 is the representative of JAC Motors on the list (Image: Press Release/JAC Motors)

The Chinese electric hatchback had 49 licensed units between January 1st and November 30th and costs from R$ 169,900.

5. Renault Zoe

Renault Zoe is among the best selling electric cars in Brazil in 2021 (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

The hatch from the French brand is available in two versions in Brazil: Zen (starting at R$ 204,000) and Intense (starting at R$ 229,900). Considered an “efficient, but common” model, the Zoe continues with good acceptance and sold 53 units in the year, occupying the 6th position among the best-selling electric cars in Brazil in 2021.

4. BMW i3

German subcompact sold 155 units by the end of November (Image: Press Release/BMW)

Stamped stamp when it comes to electric cars for sale in Brazil, the i3, BMW model, appears in 4th place in the list of best sellers in the country in 2021. The subcompact starts at R$304,950, has a range of 200 kilometers and all the charm that the models of the German brand offer. 155 new i3s were sold in 2021.

3. Audi e-Tron

Audi e-Tron is among the best selling electric cars in Brazil in 2021 (Image: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech)

The podium of the best selling electric cars in Brazil in 2021 is opened by the Audi E-Tron. The model from the German automaker starts at R$ 529 thousand in the Performance version and reaches R$ 604,990 at Sportback. Between January and November this year, 242 new units were sold.

2. Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf sold 248 units in 2021 in Brazil (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

The runner-up among the best selling electric cars in Brazil in 2021 does not carry with it the trappings of a premium vehicle, but the efficiency, modernity and durability that Japanese brands usually offer. We are talking about the Nissan Leaf, which sold 248 cars in 11 months and, today, has versions starting at R$ 287.3 thousand in Brazil.

1. Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan was the best-selling electric car in Brazil in 2021 (Image: Press Release/Porsche)

The first place among the best selling electric cars in Brazil in 2021 is no surprise, as he also held the position during the 1st half of the year. We’re talking about the Porsche Taycan, which costs from R$ 699,000 on its popular version, the 4S, and sold 363 units in the year.

What about electrified cars?

Now that you know which were the 10 most sold electric cars in Brazil in 2021, a little more information: the numbers of electrified cars, that is, when the BEVs (electric only), HEVs (electric hybrids) and PHEVs are added (plug-in electric hybrids) are even more expressive.

Altogether, there are already 30,445 electrified cars registered in 2021, against 19,745 in 2020 — an increase of 54%.

Toyota’s Corolla Cross was the best-selling electrified car between January and November (Image: Press Release/Toyota)

See the ranking of the 10 most sold electrified cars in Brazil according to ABVE:

BMW X5 XDrive45E-PHEV: 712 BMW X3 XDrive30E-PHEV: 762 Volvo XC40 T5H RDesign-PHEV: 927 Toyota Corolla Altis HV-HEV: 1,061 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscript-PHEV: 1,085 Volvo XC40 T5H Inscription-PHEV: 1,170 Toyota Corolla Cross XRV Hybrid-HEV: 1425 Volvo XC60 T8 Momentum-PHEV: 1,446 Toyota Corolla APremiumH-HEV: 5,962 Toyota Corolla Cross XRX Hybrid-HEV: 7,885

Source: Bright Consulting, ABVE