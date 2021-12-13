15 diseases that entitle INSS retirement and you didn’t know

Certain illnesses can leave a person unable to carry out their work functions. Therefore, the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) releases to policyholders in this situation a type of retirement that does not require the fulfillment of grace period.

Call of permanent disability retirement, or by disability retirement, its payment is granted to the social security taxpayer who does not have good health conditions to carry out their professional activities or adaptability in another role.

Disability Retirement Requirements

To apply for the benefit, the insured must comply with the other rules:

  • Present total and permanent disability duly proven through a medical examination carried out by the INSS;
  • Meet a minimum grace period of 12 months (for INSS workers) – accidents, illnesses resulting from employment and irreversible serious illnesses exempt the worker from complying with the grace period.
  • To be working in the public service or contributing to Social Security at the time of the incapacity or to be in the period of insured quality, in the case of INSS insured persons.

List of 15 diseases that entitle INSS disability retirement

According to article 151 of Law 8.213/91, the list with the following diseases is entitled to the benefit, without the fulfillment of a grace period:

  • Blindness
  • severe nephropathy
  • Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • leprosy
  • severe liver disease
  • severe neoplasty
  • severe heart disease
  • Radiation contamination, based on conclusion of specialist medicine
  • Ankylosing Spondyloarthritis
  • Advanced stage of deforming osteitis (Paget’s disease)
  • Disabling and irreversible paralysis
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • active tuberculosis
  • mental alienation

In addition to these, other illnesses can also guarantee the right to benefit from the INSS. However, for the grant, the institute will assess the insured’s situation in relation to the seriousness of the health problem.

