15 Essential Tips for iPhone Beginners

Using the iPhone is one of the most intuitive experiences you can find on the smartphone market. Still, new users may find it difficult to adapt to a new operating system. For this, we decided to make an overview of Essential Tips for iOS Beginners.

Thinking about it, the Canaltech prepared a list with 15 tips that will help you to enjoy the main features of the iPhone. Check the list and amaze your family and friends with your new skills in using the Apple device.

1. Activate Find iPhone

Before you start exploring your iPhone, it’s essential to make sure the Find My iPhone feature is properly enabled on your device. Through it, it is possible to quickly track your location and help you in cases where the device is lost or stolen.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Keep in mind that this feature depends on your Apple ID being set up properly. This step is performed when starting the iPhone for the first time. If you lost it, go to Apple’s website to create an account or retrieve your password.

Once that’s done, you can now activate the feature on your smartphone. To do this, tap the Settings app, go to “your name’ > “Search” > “Search iPhone” and enable the “Search iPhone” option.

Activate Find iPhone to find it whenever you need it (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim)

2. Migrate your data from Android to iPhone

If you’re an Android user and you’ve just purchased an iPhone, you may be unsure how to get your contacts, photos, and other information to the apple company’s device. Fortunately, Apple has an app for the little robot called Move to iOS, which migrates the following information:

Contacts (phonebook)

message history

Photos and videos

Chrome browser bookmarks and reading lists

email accounts

calendar accounts

Free apps available on Google Play and the App Store

If you are unsure how to use it, check out our article on how to transfer my files from Android to iPhone.

3. Transfer WhatsApp conversation from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp is one of the most used messengers on Android and iOS smartphones. So it’s only natural that you’ll want to migrate your conversations from one platform to another. For that, just use a native function of the application and transfer all the backup of conversations, photos, videos and other data.

Check out our article on how to transfer WhatsApp conversation from Android to iPhone and see how easy it is to recover your conversations from your old smartphone to your new iPhone.

4. Customize Control Center

Control Center is the place where you can interact with essential iPhone features such as increasing volume, decreasing screen brightness, and enabling/disabling the mobile network. To access it, simply swipe down from the upper-right corner of the screen on iPhones with Face ID, or swipe from the bottom up on devices with Touch ID.

You can make this feature even more useful by adding new controls that make using your smartphone more practical in everyday life. You can enter a command for Low Energy mode, Shazam music recognition, and more.

To do this, open the Settings app and tap “Control Center”. Now, just tap the “+” sign to enter a command or the “-” sign to remove it.

Customize Control Center to run commands quickly (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim)

5. Use Siri

Siri’s virtual assistant is designed to help and simplify tasks on the iPhone. Simply trigger it with the voice command “What’s up Siri” or, on iPhones with Face ID, press the side button, and on devices with Touch ID, hold the Home button. Then you can ask her to do some task, like setting an alarm, creating a reminder or sending a message on WhatsApp.

Check out the article we’ve prepared with 200 voice commands for you to use with Siri in Portuguese and enjoy all the capabilities that Apple’s virtual assistant can offer.

6. Set Focus mode

Focus mode reinvented Do Not Disturb and gives users more personalization tools so you can focus on every activity of the day and be more productive. You can set Work, Sleep, Car, Mindfulness modes and customize a completely new one.

In Workout mode, for example, you can enable notifications from specific apps and people and mute the rest on all your Apple devices. Your Apple Watch also responds to this mode, automatically turning the mode on while you’re using Fitness+, walking, jogging, or other physical activity.

Choose a Focus mode on iPhone for more concentration and productivity (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim)

See our full article on how Focus mode works and learn how to use the feature on iPhone.

7. Quickly return to the top of the screen

In a Safari app or page, we tend to scroll down to see all the content. To get back to the top, it’s not practical to slide all the way back. For this reason, iPhone offers a simple method to quickly return by tapping the top of the screen once.

This feature works in any application. If you’re looking for an old WhatsApp conversation, for example, and want to return to recent conversations, just tap at the top of the screen.

8. Tap back to control iPhone

The Play Back gesture, or Back Tap, is a very useful feature on iPhones 8 and later. It allows you to activate commands just by tapping on the back of the smartphone. From there, you can lock the device, zoom in or take a screenshot quickly.

To configure it, open the Settings app on the iPhone, go to “Accessibility” > “Touch” > “Touch Back”. Then set a command to two-taps or three-taps behind the device.

Set the touch back to make using iPhone commands easier (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim)

Check out more details of the feature and its configuration in our article on how to use the Back Tap to control iPhone by gestures.

9. Use the trackpad on the keyboard

Selecting and editing text on iPhone can be quite simple if you use the trackpad feature. It allows you to move the cursor wherever you want, select the words and make the necessary changes.

Press the spacebar to activate the trackpad (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim)

To use it, just press the keyboard’s space bar and move the cursor. Select text by tapping on top of the trackpad and dragging it with your finger. That simple.

10. Add widgets to the screen

Widgets are one of the best features for iOS and you can take advantage of them to quickly access app shortcuts and customize your home screen. They are available for native apps like Tempo and Notes, as well as third-party apps — depending on developer availability.

Customize your home screen and access app shortcuts through widgets (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim)

To add them, simply press your finger on an empty area of ​​the Home Screen until the “+” button appears at the top. Then explore the list of widgets available in each app. Learn more about this in our article on editing and customizing iPhone widgets.

11. Create a custom Memoji

Memojis are avatars developed by Apple to make your iPhone experience even more personalized. It allows you to create emojis with your facial features and features, and lets you choose different types of outfits.

Open a conversation on iPhone to edit or create a new Memoji (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim)

This makes your conversation even more fun with your friends and family via iMessage, WhatsApp or your favorite messenger. Enjoy and read our full article on how to create your custom Memoji on iPhone.

12. Set up an email account

If you have a Google account and want to set it up on your iPhone, the Mail app is ideal for the task. In addition to organizing your inbox, the app also receives your calendar events and migrates the information to native iPhone apps.

To register your account in the app, open the Settings app, go to “Mail” > “Accounts” > “Add Account”. The instructions for adding a new email account are simple and you can choose which data you want to sync (calendar and notes respectively).

13. Use 3D Touch

3D Touch technology was created to facilitate user interaction with iPhone. With a simple gesture, you can access various options in an app, such as triggering the Selfie camera before opening it, removing it from the device or triggering the keyboard trackpad.

Press your finger on an app to open its options in 3D Touch (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim)

You can start testing 3D Touch right away on iPhone by pressing your finger on an onscreen app or a feature on the iPhone. It is worth using it in your daily routine to simplify your tasks.

14. Search for Spotlight

Spotlight is a powerful iPhone feature for conducting surveys. You can type in app names (and download them), search for places on Apple Maps, or look up fun facts from Wikipedia.

Search by subject or application in Spotlight (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim)

Once you have mastered this tool, you will use it constantly on a daily basis. Do a search on your device, with the screen unlocked, drag down and enter the information you are looking for in the search field.

15. Use Dark mode

If you often use iPhone in low-light environments, you should consider using Dark mode. With it, you protect your eyesight against the harm of constant exposure to blue light, which can cause irritation and even damage to the cornea. drums.

Activate Dark mode and Night Shift on iPhone (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim)

Also consider activating Night Shift mode to protect your eyesight. It changes the temperature of colors on the screen to the warm spectrum, helping you to sleep better. You can manually activate both functions in Control Center by pressing the brightness control and activating them on the buttons located at the bottom of the screen.