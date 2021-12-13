2-dose vaccination induces less antibodies against Ômicron







Health worker extracts dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Colombo, Sri Lanka REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte Photo: Reuters

Regimes of two-dose covid-19 vaccines do not induce sufficient neutralizing antibodies against the Ômicron variant coronavirus, British scientists have found, indicating that an increase in infections in people already infected or vaccinated may be likely.

Oxford University researchers published this Monday, 13, the results of a study, not yet submitted to the scientific community, in which they analyzed blood samples from participants who received doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford or from to do-BioNTech, in a large study that analyzed vaccine mixtures.

The results come a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that two doses would not be enough to contain Ômicron in the wake of last week’s findings by the UK health agency according to which reinforcements significantly restore protection against the strain.

The Oxford study said there is still no evidence that the lower level of antibodies that fight infections against Ômicron could increase the risk of serious illness, hospitalization or death in those who received two doses of approved vaccines.

“These data are important, but they’re just part of the picture. They only look at neutralizing antibodies after the second dose, but they don’t tell us anything about cellular immunity, and this will also be tested,” said Matthew Snape, Oxford professor and co-author of the study.