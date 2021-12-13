2 key Bitcoin metrics suggest BTC price has hit rock bottom

Bitcoin (BTC) has struggled to sustain $47,500 support since the December 4 crash, a move that wiped out more than $840 million in leveraged futures contracts. The downside came after the emergence of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus and recent data showing US inflation hitting a 40-year high.

Bitcoin/USD price on FTX. Source: TradingView

While newcomers may have been startled by the 26% price correction last month, whales and avid investors like MicroStrategy increased their positions. On December 9, MicroStrategy announced that it had acquired 1,434 Bitcoin, which increased its stake to 122,478 BTC.

According to some analysts, the reason behind Bitcoin’s weakness was the growing fear that Evergrande, a Chinese real estate giant, would not pay its debt in dollars on December 9th. The expiration of the $1.1 billion Bitcoin options on Dec. 10 may also have played an important role, as the bears pocketed a $300 million profit.

Margin traders are still extremely optimistic

Financial leverage (margin trading) allows investors to leverage their positions by borrowing stablecoins and using the product to buy more cryptocurrencies. When these savvy traders borrow Bitcoin, they use the currencies as collateral to sell short, which means they are betting on a price reduction.

That’s why some analysts monitor the total Bitcoin and stablecoin loan amounts for information on whether investors are leaning higher or lower. Interestingly, Bitfinex margin traders slightly reduced their purchases ahead of the Dec. 4 price drop.

Bitfinex BTC purchase margin/total percentage. Source: Coinglass

Note that the indicator maintained an acceptable level of 90% favoring purchases, meaning that stablecoin’s loan was only 10% of Bitfinex’s total. In addition, margin purchases rebounded 94% in less than 24 hours after prices dropped. This suggests that even if these investors were taken by surprise, most held their positions throughout the movement.

To confirm whether this movement was specific to the indicator, the market options should also be analyzed. The 25% delta slope compares similar put and call options. The indicator will turn positive when “fear” prevails, as the premium of protective puts is higher than similar risky calls.

The opposite occurs when market makers are bullish, causing the 25% delta slope to shift into the negative area. Readings between 8% negative and 8% positive are generally considered neutral.

Derbit Bitcoin options with 25% delta slope. Source: laevitas.ch

The 25% delta slope varied close to 6% before the December 4 Bitcoin crash, which is considered neutral. Over the next 3 days, market makers and whales showed moderate fear as the gauge peaked at 10% but is currently at 3%.

Bitfinex’s margin buys metrics and key options risk metrics show little sign of stress in the derivatives markets. Given that these markets are mostly used by professional traders, one can begin to believe the narrative that Bitcoin will set a new record in early 2022.

The views and opinions expressed here are exclusively those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trading movement involves risk. You must conduct your own research when making a decision.

