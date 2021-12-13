2022 elections will have a new version of the electronic ballot box; know what changes

New electronic ballot box for the 2022 elections were presented today by the TSE (Photo: Divulgation/ TSE)

2022 elections will have a new version of the electronic ballot box

Electoral Justice announced this second changes in equipment

According to TSE, urns will be more modern, safer and more accessible

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), minister Luís Roberto Barroso, announced this Monday (13) changes in the electronic ballot box, which will be used in the 2022 election.

The equipment is in the process of being manufactured in Manaus (AM).

According to the TSE, the new urns are more modern, safer and have more accessibility requirements.

On the new urn, the keys are below the screen, similar to card payment machines, according to information first released by Rádio CBN. Currently, the keyboard is on the right and the display on the left.

In addition to the change in look, the new equipment uses a type of battery that does not require new charges since the device is activated, unlike the previous model, from 2015, in which a new recharge was needed every five years.

The processor, considered the brain of the equipment, now uses a more recent technology (System on a Chip – SOC) and up to 18 times faster than the chip seen in the previous urn.

The TSE explained that the expectation is for faster data entry.

Another change is that the new Brazilian urn is now accepting pen-drives. The objective would be to facilitate the programming of equipment in the Regional Electoral Courts. According to the technicians, the change facilitates the operation, without reducing safety. Currently, a kind of memory card is used, as seen in some cell phones.

In November, Barroso said that of the 29 plans to attack electronic voting machines during the week of testing, five of them found points that could be improved.