2022 starts for Vila Nova already with a big cucumber

Vila NovFutebol Clube was defeated by Remo in the decision of the Copa Verde 2021. A deserved title for the team from Pará that after 180 minutes of balance, was more competent in the penalty shootout at Estádio Baenão, in Belém.

100% use in the collections in front of a Vila that wasted the hits with the lateral André Krobel and the forward Cardoso. Goalkeeper Vinícius was the hero of Remo’s conquest.

After the game, Colorado president Hugo Jorge Bravo was the only one to grant an interview and regretted yet another setback in the season, made it clear that he expected more from the team in the Copa Verde finals and also revealed something worrying and that he needs a solution so that to next year is not compromised.

It is necessary to pay a debt in the amount of around R$ 240 thousand with Ceará, which plays hardball and does not accept a negotiation. This cucumber can lead Vila Nova to suffer a ‘transfer ban’, which is the ban on the part of FIFA, in which the club is prohibited from making contracts until the demand is paid.

The charge refers to the contracting on loan of defender Patrick William. In an article on Sagres Online in June, reporter paulo Massad interviewed Vila’s lawyers. According to the legal director Maurilho Teixeira and the counselor and lawyer Rodrigo Menezes, Vila Nova received a hundred thousand euros from the negotiation and did not transfer the 40% of Ceará. Then, the club from Ceará filed a process with the CNRD (National Dispute Resolution Chamber).

Ultimately, Ceará won the case. Therefore, Vila Nova will have to pay R$ 239,346.16 referring to the amount owed for the negotiation of Patrick William. In addition, the colorado club also has to pay court costs, such as attorney fees.

Check out Hugo Bravo’s interview after the defeat in the Copa Verde decision