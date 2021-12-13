5 Meditation Apps to Relax and Sleep Better | health and fitness

Meditation apps can be good allies in your routine because they help with your concentration, in addition to improving your nights sleep and also helping you to relax after a tiring day of work. Calm, Headspace, Zen and Meditopia are some of the apps for Android and iPhone (iOS) with exercises to improve breathing and control anxiety and stress. The services also provide bedtime stories and music, with soundscapes to soothe the user.

In the list below, the TechAll gathered five meditation apps to relax and sleep better. Check out how the applications work, what features each of them offers and what are the strengths and weaknesses of the tools.

Calm is available for Android and iPhone and brings together a series of exercises to help you relax and sleep better. When opening the app for the first time, you must indicate your meditation goal among the options “Sleep better”, “Increase happiness” or “Reduce stress”. From there, Calm sends suggestions with daily activities to help you on your journey.

Through the app, you can browse tabs with a focus on “Meditation”, “Sleep” and “Music”. The “Meditation” tab brings exercises in sessions that last, on average, ten minutes. In “Sleep” and “Music”, you can check playlists with remixes of songs for sleeping, as well as soundscapes and stories to help you fall asleep. The app offers free meditation plans, but most exercises are paid and require a subscription, which costs R$159.90 in the annual plan.

To start using Headspace, you need to register and select the reason you want to use the app. If you want to control the stress and anxiety of your routine, the app will send you suggestions for meditations to relax. If your focus is on using the headspace to sleep better, the app can indicate sleepcasts and songs to help achieve that goal.

The app is available for Android and iPhone and has a simple and intuitive interface. In the lower menu, you can check exercises to meditate, improve sleep and help with concentration. The downside of the app is that the vast majority of activities are only available to paid subscribers. The subscription costs R$15.99 in the monthly plan or R$109.99 in the annual plan.

Zen offers some exercises to help you sleep better and faster, and it brings together some practices to help manage anxiety. To start exploring the app’s functionalities, you must first indicate your objective. You can choose to use Zen to learn meditation, relieve anxiety, or increase focus.

The app is available for Android and iPhone and is very simple to use. On the home page, you can check out the suggested exercises for the day. In the lower menu are tabs to check programs, podcasts, music, bedtime stories and meditations on various topics. A positive point of the app is that you can indicate a feeling or emotion to listen to a meditation on the topic. Zen brings together paid and free activities and, to unlock all the exercises, it is necessary to subscribe to the premium plan, which costs R$19.90 per month or R$97.99 per year.

Meditopia has an app for Android and iPhone and offers several exercises to help you relax. On the home page, you can indicate how you’re feeling, and based on your response, the app is able to suggest some activities. In the bottom menu, you can access tabs like “Meditate”, “Sleep” and “Songs”, which indicate different playlists.

In “Meditate” you can listen to programs that teach meditation and use it to manage stress and anxiety. In “Sleep”, you can listen to guided meditations or check out stories to help you sleep. In “Songs”, you can select options of sounds from nature to help your concentration, with noises of wind, rain and waves, for example.

In “Profile” you can follow your progress, checking the number of sessions you participated and the minutes spent by the app. Like the other options on the list, Meditopia also includes paid exercises, which require a subscription. To access them, it is necessary to spend R$16.66 per month or R$199.99 per year.

5. Meditation for sleep and rest

To use the Meditation app to sleep and rest, you need to register on the platform from a Google or Facebook login. Next, you should indicate whether you want to listen to guided meditations for sleeping or for walking. You can even select the themes for your meditation, in addition to the voice you want to hear, the background sounds and the level of guidance during practice.

The app is very intuitive and when you’re done with the adjustments, just tap “Start practice” to start. At the end of the session, select “Exit” to return to the main menu. To change the theme or the type of meditation, just drag the screen up and tap on the icons to change them. In the lower menu, you can still follow your route and check activities that have already been completed.

