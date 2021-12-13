See 5 tips for traveling with an electric car (Photo: Pixabay.com)

A market that does not stop growing in Brazil is that of eletric cars. And that year, the sector broke several records. Not to mention that the number of options has been growing considerably. And with the summer vacation approaching, many people are already starting to organize themselves for family travel. Thinking about it, the 360 garage and Rodrigo Aguiar, founding partner of Elev bring 5 tips for traveling with the electric car.

According to the Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association (ABVE), they were marketed between 27,097 units between January and October this year. And many of these cars have a very good range level for traveling. Even more over the next few months. The expectation, according to the E-commerce Sectors in Brazil Report, is that more than 90% of all Brazilians intending to travel by car. And the electric car can be advantageous.

“Traveling with an electric car, in addition to comfort and safety, brings numerous advantages for the driver and, of course, for the environment. However, just as a combustion car needs to carry out overhauls before long journeys, electric cars need planning”, says Rodrigo Aguiar in a statement.

See below for some tips for those who want to travel with an electric car.

1 – Plan the best paths

Traveling is great, isn’t it? A very good time to relax and enjoy the company of family (or friends). But in order not to be caught off guard during it, it’s important that you make a plan in the days leading up to this trip. Today, there are several apps to help you in this step. In them, you can plan routes, discover good restaurants for lunch and hotels to rest.

Thinking about traveling with an electric car, some applications show the location of recharging stations. See this article from Garagem360 on the subject. Experts also recommend using expressways to reduce battery drain.

2 – Leverage recharges

Do you know how much an electric car can run? THE JAC E-JS4, for example, has an autonomy of 420 km (NEDC cycle). The reach of the Renault Zoe it’s from 385 km (WLTP cycle). Meanwhile, the Audi RS e-tron GT has the autonomy of 472 km (WLTP cycle). This means that most models have a good autonomy. That is, they can run for a long time without charging.

But you can power up the recharges. A very common tip among experts is that you do a full recharge before leaving home. Along the way, it is recommended to make smaller recharges at the recharge stations mirrored by the highways.

3 – Keep batteries optimized

One electric car is powered by lithium ion batteries. Size and capacity may vary by model. The bigger the battery, the longer the autonomy. And so other car components, it needs some specific care. Keeping the vehicle away from hot places is one of them. Very cold places can also harm the component. Another important tip is not to let the battery run down.

4 – Use the resources

we of Garage 360 we always talk about tips to save fuel in combustion powered cars. But some of them are also valid for electric cars. One of them is the use of air conditioning. It is recommended to avoid using it when battery power is low. More modern cars bring the ECO driving mode.

It can be useful for optimizing battery usage. Not to mention that other 100% electric vehicles have a battery regeneration system. Now, talking about attitudes you can change to save battery power, it is recommended that the driver don’t accelerate so hard.

5 – Focus on cost reduction

Finally, saving on recharging your car is one of the 5 tips for traveling with an electric car . Many service stations and restaurant chains located on federal and state roads offer recharge points. And some of them are paid. However, it is possible to find many that are free.

That is, you won’t need to spend a lot of money on battery power. This becomes an advantage when compared to combustion cars. And with the money, which would be used to fuel the combustion car, you can spend it on other things.