91 years! See the successful programs already led by Silvio Santos on SBT

To commemorate the 91st birthday of Silvio Santos, travel through the tunnel of time and remember the successful programs of the SBT communicator

Rhythm of the party! This Sunday, December 12th, the presenter Silvio Santos turns 91 years of age.

With over six decades of hard work on television, the versatile and beloved communicator commanded several successful formats in SBT programming.

Ahead of great audience champions, the artist has entertained many generations over the years, putting his dear fellow auditoriums to play and even dance along with him.

To celebrate this special day, the Digital GUYS listed some of the most successful programs in Silvio Santos’ career. Travel with us through this time tunnel and reminisce about some of the most classic TV productions!



DOOR OF HOPE

Make wishes come true. This was the central objective of the Porta da Esperança show, an absolute success on the small screen from the 80s onwards. Receiving anonymous people on stage, the presenter met the most unusual requests from his viewers, who longed for appliances, travel, pets and even know your idols up close.

WHAT IS THE SONG?

Shown in the 70s, Qual é a Música is one of the most traditional programs on Brazilian television. Celebrities from different segments competed in a fun game that had music as a backdrop. On stage, famous participants had to continue the compositions, guess who the performers were and even let their voices out to find out which song was the time.

ARTISTS’ HOUSE

In 2002, Brazilians watched the country’s first confinement reality show. In one house, celebrities such as Alexandre Frota, Bárbara Paz, Mari Alexandre, Supla, Nana Gouveia, among others, lived together under the eyes of dozens of cameras and without any contact with the outside world, disputing the preference of the public that started a real passion by programs of the same kind.

MILLION SHOW

The attraction of questions and answers presented by Silvio Santos made Brazil stop in front of the TV and hope for the anonymous people to get the general knowledge questions right, taking home the desired prize of 1 million reais. With the help of university students or not, the format stood out in the programming and gained some new versions in the grid.

IN THE NAME OF LOVE

Silvio Santos has already played Cupid on SBT ahead of Em Nome do Amor. Success in the 90s, the attraction sought to bring together anonymous couples who left their shyness aside to flirt on the program’s stage. Fun, the weekly even had a waltz for future lovebirds to dance under the eyes of the cameras and also the public at home.

TEMPTATION

Through his happiness chest, Silvio Santos has already distributed countless prizes on the small screen. In the Tentação program, for example, the “clients” of the owner of SBT had to try their luck and answer general knowledge questions to reach the final dispute. The attraction thrilled viewers in 1995 and was the target of funny memes that still circulate on the internet today.





