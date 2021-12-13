‘A Fazenda 13’: In the countryside and unaware of the end, Sthe hopes to meet her ex-fiancé | Television



Victor Igoh, Sthe Matos’s fiance, announced the end of the relationship this Monday night – Reproduction Internet

Victor Igoh, Sthe Matos’s fiance, announced the end of the relationship this Monday nightInternet Playback

Published 12/13/2021 08:59

Rio – Sthe Matos, who is in the special field of “A Fazenda 13” alongside Dynho Alves, Solange Gomes and Rico Melquiades, said this Monday morning that he intends to meet up with his ex-fiancé, Victor Igoh. The digital influencer still doesn’t know that the boy ended his relationship with her because he doesn’t like her friendship with Dynho.

“I don’t think he can go out. Whoever leaves will have to stay at the hotel,” Dynho told Sthe. “Can’t the family go there and see?” Sthe asked. “No,” replied MC Bill. “If it leaves too, I think it’s going to be a problem”, completed the funkeiro. “Then just video calling, right? I don’t want to make a video call. I want to meet again,” said Sthe. “It’s going to have to be done, you guys live far away,” Dynho shot. “No. Victor will be here. Wait, ne. Have you thought?”, Sthe countered.

end of engagement

Since joining “A Fazenda 13”, Sthe Matos has become very close to dancer Dynho Alves. The two, even, have the habit of saying that they are brothers. However, their respective partners do not seem to believe this story. MC Mirella filed for divorce from Dynho. And Sthe’s fiance Victor Igoh recently announced the end of his engagement to the digital influencer. Sthe and Dynho are often seen together and sometimes there is suspicious movement under the comforter. Sthe has already stated, in a conversation with Aline Mineiro, that he has already touched Dynho’s private parts three times.