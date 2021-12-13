ABNT publishes standard to define the size of women’s clothing – Acorda Cidade

Published on 12/12/2021 13:06.

Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

wake up city

Agência Brasil – The Brazilian Association of Technical Standards (ABNT) has published in its catalog the new standard to define the size of women’s clothing, including the dimensions in centimeters of each piece and not only by number or letter

The superintendent of ABNT’s Brazilian Textile and Clothing Committee, Maria Adelina Pereira, told Agência Brasil that the entire set of norms on body measurements in the male, female and children’s segments was already a “dream and a wish” of the entity for meet the market. According to her, the big challenge was the question of Brazil being a continental country, with broad miscegenation and, at the same time, offering biotypes from the most different ethnic groups. “That was the big difficulty,” he said.

According to Maria Adelina, there were companies that wanted this standard as a guideline and others that preferred to have the customer in the dressing room. The covid-19 pandemic demonstrated how difficult it is to take the client to the fitting room, which, in many cases, does not have the desired space. Also according to the superintendent, there is the issue of sweat and makeup that can stain the pieces that are being tried. “All of this is a great motivation to try to reduce the visit to the dressing room.”

The superintendent also highlighted that, “with the advent of e-commerce [comércio eletrônico] exploding in the pandemic, it was seen that it is possible to make a sale without necessarily having the person enter the clothes and approve the purchase. This was very positive and made brands, stores, factories, to see that the dressing system, which consists of declaring the measure that the pattern maker used, is very useful”.

Consensus

Before publication, the standard underwent several studies and two national consultations until the committee reached a consensus, so that the text could become a technical document for society. The standard is voluntary. The confection or brand adheres if you want.

Maria Adelina said, however, that the adhesion has been great on the part of companies, which are contacting ABNT in order to compare what they currently practice in their measurement tables with their public profile to see if they would be within what the standard suggests in the table of examples and measurements for the rectangular body and the spoon body. These two models represent 80% of the Brazilian female population, according to surveys carried out to establish the standard. “There is great curiosity in this regard,” he said.

The superintendent said that there were no protests.

The rectangular body predominates in the almost 10,000 bodies that were measured throughout Brazil by Senai Cetiqt. The bust, waist and hip measurements have very small differences, which end up establishing this geometric figure. The spoon body, on the other hand, is not straight from the bust to the waist, but it presents a very significant difference for the hips.

Maria Adelina said that centimetering is a system that has already been adopted in other countries, such as the United States, for example. “It makes it a lot easier,” he said.

The pieces have tags, or labels, which guide consumers at the time of purchase, informing chest measurements, in the case of men, for example; of height, in the case of children. “In this indication of wearability, centimetrage helps a lot in the choice, in the reduction of changes in the store, in the rightness for those who give a gift”.

Maria Adelina does not doubt that the trend will be for the adoption of the new standard by the textile and clothing sector.

Positioning

The publication of the standard is the result of an extensive study conducted by the Brazilian Committee of Textiles and Clothing at ABNT with representatives of the sector, such as Senai Cetiqt, pattern makers, entities such as the Brazilian Plus Size Association (ABPS) and retail chains.

By determining the shape of the body and indicating appropriate measurements, the new system allows the client to choose their size properly, explained superintendent Maria Adelina.

The standard suggests dimensions in centimeters for each biotype, taking into account from the perimeter of the head, neck, shoulders, bust, waist, hip, back, thigh, knee, calf to ankle.

Journalist and consumer Flávia Ghiurghi approved the standard. In a statement to Agência Brasil, she highlighted that the ABNT initiative “has come in handy for us.” “Unlike the French women, for example, who, in general, have a slimmer body pattern, Brazilian women are more curvaceous. Here, the biotype of most women is characterized by wide hips, thick thighs, large buttocks. I, for example, wear pants from 36 to 42, depending on the brand. At the top, the blouses range from P to GG. I think it’s absurd not to have a standardization in clothing sizes. Designer stores practically sell parts for models. The number 40 refers to 36. I usually buy a lot at online stores and I end up relying more on customer comments than on the indicated sizes of the pieces”.

Flávia believes that, if this ABNT standard is really applied, “it will be much easier to buy the right clothes for each type of body”.

The Brazilian Textile and Apparel Industry Association (Abit) said that “the standard is public and accessible by interested companies.”

ABTN Catalog can be purchased at the price of R$ 166.85. The rule is charged for being a copyright.