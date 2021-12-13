ABNT standardizes women’s clothing sizes in the country

Who has never had a date in the dressing room with those 42 pants with a 38 face? With the objective of combating discrepancies between the lines of women’s clothing and the disproportion of the pieces, ABNT (Brazilian Association of Technical Standards) published on Friday (3) a standard that standardizes the sizes of women’s clothing in the country.

The NBR 16933 standard offers new measurement references for brands based on two types of bodies most frequently observed in Brazilian women: “rectangle” and “spoon”.

ABNT’s Brazilian Textile and Clothing Committee reached the conclusion that these are the most common physical types for 80% of Brazilian women after performing together with representatives of the sector — among them, Senai Cetiqt, stylists, entities with the Associação Brasileira do Plus Size (ABPS) and retail chains such as Renner — an anthropometric survey using specific software for simulating the human body, in addition to taking into account the experience of professionals in the clothing area.

In the case of the “rectangle” biotype, the bust and hip measurements are similar, while the waist is not well defined. On the other hand, the “spoon” would be the silhouette with a hip bigger than the chest and more rounded sides.

According to ABNT, the text offers guidelines for sizes ranging from 34 to 62. Adoption of the new standard is voluntary, that is, brands are not, at this time, obliged to follow the grid, but those who commit to follow the rules will need to offer the client more than the size information being P or 38, for example.

“The indication of the size of each item of clothing proposes to include the dimensions in centimeters, of who wears the clothing, meeting the direct needs of consumers,” stated the superintendent of the ABNT Committee, Maria Adelina Pereira, in a press release.

The new standard also suggests dimensions, in centimeters, for the “rectangle” and “spoon” types that take into account from the perimeter of the head, neck, through the shoulders, bust, waist, hip, back, thigh, knee, calf to the ankle.

Those “traveling jeans” of questionable size like in the film with Blake Lively and America Ferrera, is just what the new standard can avoid Image: Getty Images

pandemic was the trigger

Maria Adelina Pereira, told Agência Brasil that the entire set of norms on body measurements in the male, female and children’s segments was already a “dream and a desire” of the entity to serve the market. According to her, the big challenge was the question of Brazil being a continental country, with broad miscegenation and, at the same time, offering biotypes from the most different ethnic groups. “That was the big difficulty,” he said.

According to Maria Adelina, there were companies that wanted this standard as a guideline and others that preferred to have the customer in the dressing room. The covid-19 pandemic demonstrated how difficult it is to take the client to the fitting room, which, in many cases, does not have the desired space. Also according to the superintendent, there is the issue of sweat and makeup that can stain the pieces that are being tried. “All this is a great motivation to try to reduce the visit to the fitting room.”

The superintendent also highlighted that, “with the advent of e-commerce [comércio eletrônico] exploding in the pandemic, it was seen that it is possible to make a sale without necessarily having the person enter the clothes and approve the purchase. This was very positive and made brands, stores, factories, to see that the dressing system, which consists of declaring the measure that the pattern maker used, is very useful.”

Consensus

Before publication, the standard underwent several studies and two national consultations until the committee reached a consensus, so that the text could become a technical document for society. The standard is voluntary. The confection or brand adheres if you want.

Maria Adelina said, however, that the adhesion has been great on the part of companies, which are contacting ABNT in order to compare what they currently practice in their measurement tables with their public profile to see if they would be within what the standard suggests in the table of examples and measurements for the rectangular body and the spoon body. These two models represent 80% of the Brazilian female population, according to surveys carried out to establish the standard. “There is great curiosity in this regard,” he said.

The superintendent said that there were no protests.

The rectangular body predominates in the almost 10,000 bodies that were measured throughout Brazil by Senai Cetiqt. The bust, waist and hip measurements have very small differences, which end up establishing this geometric figure. The spoon body, on the other hand, is not straight from the bust to the waist, but it presents a very significant difference for the hips.

Maria Adelina said that centimetering is a system that has already been adopted in other countries, such as the United States, for example. “It makes it very easy,” he said.

The pieces have tags, or labels, which guide consumers at the time of purchase, informing chest measurements, in the case of men, for example; of height, in the case of children. “In this indication of wearability, centimetrage helps a lot in the choice, in the reduction of changes in the store, in the rightness for those who give a gift”.

Maria Adelina does not doubt that the trend will be for the adoption of the new standard by the textile and clothing sector.

Journalist and consumer Flávia Ghiurghi approved the standard. In a statement to Agência Brasil, she highlighted that the ABNT initiative “comes in handy for us”.

“Unlike the French, for example, who, in general, have a slimmer body pattern, the Brazilian ones are more curvaceous. Here, the biotype of most women is characterized by wide hips, thick thighs, large buttocks. for example, I wear pants from 36 to 42, depending on the brand. On the top, the blouses range from P to GG. I think it’s absurd not to have a standardization in clothing sizes. Designer stores practically sell pieces for models. number 40 refers to 36. I usually buy a lot at online stores and I end up relying more on customer comments than on the indicated sizes of the pieces”.

Flávia believes that, if this ABNT standard is really applied, “it will be much easier to buy the right clothes for each type of body”.

The Brazilian Textile and Clothing Industry Association (Abit) said that “the standard is public and accessible by interested companies”. “Abit makes the disclosure, as it does with topics of interest to the sector.”

ABTN Catalog can be purchased at the price of R$ 166.85. The rule is charged for being a copyright.