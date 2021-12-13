According to the journalist, Corinthians is closed with a Grêmio medallion; ex-sweetheart can also return

Corinthians assembled a star-studded squad in the middle of this season. The team changed levels and left the fight against relegation to dispute a direct spot to Libertadores. For next season, the club should not change the profile of signings, which should resemble the arrivals of Willian, Roger Guedes, Renato Augusto and Giuliano.

With that in mind, the board will be negotiating with two more big names for the 2022 season, according to Nilson César, narrator for Jovem Pan. One of them is striker Douglas Costa, who was at Grêmio relegated to the second division last week. The player was involved in controversy in recent days and should not stay. Rodriguinho is also in the crosshairs of alvinegro after also crashing with Bahia, where he has a contract until December.

“Douglas Costa is going to play for Corinthians, this is the information. Corinthians is also trying to Rodriguinho. This information comes from a hot guy at Corinthians”, informed Nilson César.

With the Bahia shirt, Rodriguinho played 33 times in the 2021 Brasileirão and scored three goals. The midfielder started at the beginning of the competition, lost space, but returned to the team in the final stretch. Douglas Costa, in turn, has been on the field 26 times and scored the same three goals. The forward got involved in controversy in the last round, after scoring the fourth and final Grêmio goal, he sent a kiss and “goodbye” to the fans who were at Arena do Grêmio.