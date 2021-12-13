Accused by ex-wife of aggressions and threats, Pedro Eurico will have support from his first ex-wife in testimony | Pernambuco

Maria Helena Barros e Silva, the first wife of former Pernambuco Secretary of Justice Pedro Eurico, said this Sunday (12) that she will testify to defend him. The former manager was accused by his second ex-wife, retired economist Maria Eduarda Marques de Carvalho, of aggression, threats and rape.

Maria Eduarda said in an interview with TV Globo, on Tuesday (7), who suffered aggression during the relationship that lasted 25 years. “He hit, punched, kicked. Whole life. He always hit me”, he declared.

Maria Helena Barros e Silva released a note and said that Maria Eduarda, for many years, “has made threats and terrorism with my children and my deceased mother-in-law, creating intense tensions in my family environment.”

Maria Helena stated that she lived with Pedro Eurico for 27 years and said that she “will testify whenever he needs it”.

Pedro Eurico’s defense speaks about accusations of assaults made by his ex-wife

The note was released a day after the former secretary’s defense lawyers informed, in an interview with TV Globo, on Saturday (11), who would ask the Public Ministry (MPPE) to summon new witnesses to speak in the investigation phase. One of these people is Maria Helena Barros e Silva (see video above).

Also in the note, Maria Helena said that she does not agree with “the frivolous dimension that words have taken on in our times”. He also stated that he refuses to “throw the spotlight on the Society of Spectacle.”

In Saturday’s interview, lawyer Maria Carolina Amorim said that Pedro Eurico “will continue to comply with the removal orders and will be available to the court to provide the information and clarifications that may be necessary for the fact to be very investigated, as it should be done” .

Ex-wife says she was physically attacked by the secretary of Justice and Human Rights

Economist Maria Eduarda Marques de Carvalho reported having registered, over the years, ten police reports, the first of which in 2000 (see video above).

Pedro Eurico asked to be removed from the position after the disclosure of the accusations by Globo. Governor Paulo Câmara (PSB) accepted the request and dismissed the former secretary.

The Civil Police informed that it closed the investigation and sent it to the Public Ministry. However, it did not detail the crimes attributed to the former secretary.

Maria Eduarda’s defense said he was indicted for five crimes, including rape, bodily harm and failure to comply with protective measures.

If convicted, the former secretary could face up to 26 years in prison. Lawyer José Luiz Galvão, a specialist in criminal law, explained that, due to the nature of the crimes, a request for preventive detention is possible.

Governor pronounces on complaints against former secretary Pedro Eurico

The case gained repercussions. Governor Paulo Câmara promised, on Friday (10), to investigate the case with rigor (see video above).

Entities defending women’s rights and the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB-PE) demanded punishment for the former secretary. “It has to be zero tolerance,” stated deputy and delegate Gleide Angelo (PSB).

See crimes for which former secretary was indicted

Psychological violence, provided for in Article 147 B of the penal code. It is when the suspect causes emotional damage to a woman to the point of harming her full development or controlling her actions, behaviors, beliefs and decisions, through threat, embarrassment, humiliation, manipulation, isolation or blackmail. The penalty is imprisonment from six months to two years and a fine.

Persecution, which is in article 147 A. According to the penal code, the crime exists when the suspect repeatedly pursues someone, threatening the person physically or psychologically. The penalty is imprisonment from six months to two years and a fine.

Completed rape, which is in article 213 of the penal code. Embarrass someone, with violence or serious threat, to have sexual intercourse or some other act. Six to ten years penalty. Attempted rape. When rape is not consummated, there is a reduction of one-third and one-half of the sentence.

Bodily injury, which is in article 129, paragraph ninth of the penal code. Offend someone’s integrity. With the aggravation of the injury having been committed against the partner. The penalty can range from three months to three years.

Non-compliance with protective measure. It is in article 24 of the Maria da Penha law. It means failing to comply with a court decision on urgent protective measures. The penalty is from three months to two years.