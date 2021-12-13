This video format is not compatible with your device.

Afghanistan: ‘With the Taliban in power, my ex-husband has terrorized me again’

7 hours ago

Sora (not her real name) is a woman who, like many others, had to flee Afghanistan with the Taliban’s return to command of the country.

But in her case, the problem goes beyond the widespread loss of rights faced by women across the country.

She left because her violent ex-husband, a Taliban supporter, began to threaten her as soon as the new regime took control of Afghanistan.

A healthcare professional, Sora then decided to run away — he couldn’t even tell his parents, nor say goodbye.

Check out her story in the video produced by BBC’s Olga Ivshina, Vladimir Komissarov and Kateryna Khinkulova.

This video is part of the BBC 100 Women (100 Women) series, an initiative that annually highlights inspiring and influential women from around the world, as well as producing reports that have female characters at their center.

In 2021, BBC 100 Women highlights those who are ‘reset’ — that is, women doing their part to reinvent our society, our culture and our world.

On the list are Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, Samoa’s first female prime minister, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa, professor Heidi J Larson, who heads the Vaccine Confidence Project, and acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The list also includes a Brazilian: microbiologist and science communicator Natalia Pasternak Taschner, who worked to combat misinformation in the country during the covid-19 pandemic.

Afghan women make up half of this year’s list, some of whom appear under pseudonyms and without photos for their own safety.

The Taliban’s resurgence in August 2021 changed the lives of millions of Afghans — girls were banned from secondary education, the women’s ministry was dissolved and in many cases women were banned from returning to work.