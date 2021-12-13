After 13 years in Europe, Sydney defender returns to Brazil and hits Cruzeiro | cruise

Cruzeiro officially signed the 32-year-old defender Sidnei, who had been playing in Europe for 12 years. The hiring is supported by Vanderlei Luxemburgo and is enough to be a full-fledged experience option. The Minas Gerais club is still facing the ban on registering new contracts, due to a punishment from FIFA, but plans to resolve the situation by the end of the month.

The player is the well-known name of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who considers the athlete of quality and with a good presence in the area. Sidnei worked with the technical assistant from Luxembourg, Maurício Copertino, at Internacional, when he appeared with Alexandre Pato.

With the arrival of Sydney, Cruzeiro should have more departures in the back four. And the name with good chances of leaving, even with a contract, is Ramon, who lost space with Vanderlei Luxemburgo in the final stretch of Serie B.

So far, Cruzeiro has already signed a contract with three defenders: Maicon (ex-São Paulo), Mateus Silva (ex-Ituano) and now Sydney. The Minas Gerais club should keep Eduardo Brock for 2022 and work with another defender from the base (Paulo, Wéverton or Matheus Vieira).

Sidnei is Cruzeiro’s 10th signing for the season. In addition to the defenders, the club has already announced goalkeeper Jailson, lateral Pará, defensive midfielders Filipe Machado, Pedro Castro and Fernando Neto, midfielder João Paulo and forward Edu.

Sydney duel with Luiz Suárez for the Spanish Championship — Photo: AFP

The experienced defender has been in European football since the 2008 season. He played for five seasons at Benfica, was on loan at Besiktas (Turkey) for a year, the same period he wore the Espanyol shirt. At Deportivo La Coruña, he played for four seasons. At Betis, his last club, he worked for three years.

Sydney graduated from International. He worked for the club from Rio Grande do Sul between 2007 and 2008, participating in the base together with Alexandre Pato.