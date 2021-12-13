After 3 days of party, Jô do Corinthians reappears and says he is single

This Sunday (12/12), the LeoDias column told about the “disappearance” of the Corinthians football player, Jô, who hadn’t given news for 3 days. His wife, with whom he would renew the vows of 15 years of marriage on Tuesday (13/12), said she would wait for him. Now, he posted a note showing regret and saying he was single. Shortly thereafter, he deleted the story.

“I, Jo, messed up with my family once again! I disappointed the woman who always helped me to get up in the worst moments of my life. That’s why I ask you not to attack her, but to me, who am a sucker, for letting me go,” he wrote.

According to sources from the LeoDias column, the player would be in Florianópolis. In the same note, he also stated that he is single, implying that the marriage is really over. “I’m going to go on with my life my way, only now alone”, he added. Minutes later, he deleted the story.

