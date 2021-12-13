After an inheritance fight, Gugu’s daughters reunite their family at an 18th birthday party · TV News

Marina and Sofia Liberato, daughters of Gugu Liberato (1959-2019), put a stop to their fights with the family over the presenter’s inheritance. On Saturday (11), the twins turned 18 and posed for photos with their mother, Rose Miriam Di Matteo, and brother, João Augusto Liberato, on their Instagram profile.

A resident of Florida, United States, Marina shared the preparations for the celebration: from shopping for decorations at a store to hair and makeup at a beauty salon. In addition to the family, the party brought together friends and even Zilu Godoi, ex-wife of Zezé Di Camargo.

“Yesterday was a special night… We toasted and celebrated the lives of these two princesses a lot. And I can only thank you for the invitation and the opportunity to experience this moment with my friend Rose Miriam”, Zilu wrote on social networks, in a publication with the heiresses of Gugu.

Congratulations had two tables full of sweets and three cakes for the birthday girls. On the outside of the mansion, a candlelit dinner was held, and guests were able to enjoy the private pool and a dance floor made especially for the occasion.

fight for money

In August, Sofia publicly accused her aunt, Aparecida Liberato, of hiding money and preventing her from buying a Porsche-branded car. In the videos released by Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, the twins were also revolted by the amount of allowance they received.

“I asked my aunt for the Porsche I always dreamed of having. She said she spoke to the prosecutor and she said I couldn’t have this car because it was too luxurious for a 17 year old ‘child’,” she said. Sofia at the time.

Check out the anniversary post on Marina Liberato’s profile below: